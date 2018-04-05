Commonwealth Games 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Badminton Live streaming: India eye second win in mixed-team event

Commonwealth Games 2018 Live, mixed-team badminton Live streaming: India look for another clean sweep against Pakistan. Commonwealth Games 2018 Live, mixed-team badminton Live streaming: India look for another clean sweep against Pakistan.

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Badminton Live Score: After thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0 in the mixed-team badminton event, India will square off against Pakistan. Satwik Rankireddy and N Sikki Reddy will take on Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Palwasha Bashir in the mixed doubles. Kidambi Srikanth will be in action again against Murad Ali in men’s singles while Saina Nehwal will go head-to-head against Mahoor Shahzad in the women’s singles. Pranaav Chopra will team up with Chirag Shetty to take on the team of Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Murad Ali in men’s doubles after which Ashwini Ponappa will team up with Ruthvika Gadde to take on Mahoor Shahzad and Palwasha Bashir in women’s doubles.

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Badminton Live streaming: Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 will start at 2.30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

