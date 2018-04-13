CWG 2018 Live, Day 9 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra looks to make final, boxers ready for medal events

Shooting Live

Lots unfolding from the shooting range in Gold Coast.

In Men's Trap Qualification Day 1, Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu are in action. Chenai has shot 15 in the first round

In Women's Trap Qualification, Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar are in contention. Shreyasi with 23 in the first round and Tomar with 21

In Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant are carrying India's flag. Anjum has shot 196 (98 + 98( in kneeling position, 199 (100+99) in prone. Sawant has 194 (97+97) from kneeling and 196 (98+98) from prone. Remaining stage is of standing.

In Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Stage 2, Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwal are yet to begin the second stage today. They had shot 291 and 286 in the first stage on Thursday