CWG 2018 Live, Day 9 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra looks to make final, boxers ready for medal events

Day 9 at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 in Gold Coast is packed for Indian athletes as the event draws closer to its conclusion. The day sees Indian athletes in action in shooting, athletics and table tennis before wrestlers, boxers and shuttlers come in. In terms of medal prospects on Friday, India can medal in wrestling and shooting but have strong chances of moving closer to podium finishes in other events such as badminton and table tennis. On the athletics track, Neeraj Chopra will take centrestage with hope of qualifying for the finals while Muhammad Anas would eye a replicate of his valiant effort but this time in relay. All the action will unfold live on Sony Ten Network and be available on Sony Liv app. IndianExpress.com will have all the scores and updates from CWG 2018 in Gold Coast.
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 9: 2018 Commonwealth Games Live from Gold Coast
On Day 8, as the action unfolded on the wrestling mat, it brought about four medals for India with four wrestlers in contention. Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware clinched gold, Babita Kumari Phogat had to contend with a silver while Kiran bagged the bronze medal. But the day had begun with Tejaswini Sawant winning silver in the 50m Rifle Prone event. Later in the day, Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon won silver and bronze respectively in women’s discus throw finals to expand India's tally to seven on the day. Elsewhere, shuttlers and paddlers had no trouble moving forward in their respective events with Saina Nehwal and Manika Batra through to the semis. The day ended on a sour note though when India women's hockey team lost 0-1 to Australia in the semifinals.
Highlights
CWG 2018 Day 9 LIVE
Hello and Good Morning to IndianExpress.com for our continued live coverage of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 from Gold Coast. Day 9 is packed for Indian athletes but certain medal hopes lie in two sports today - shooting and wrestling. Given the start India's got on the wrestling mat, that number could well be encouraging. Same applies to the shooters who have been exceptional in these Games. Meanwhile, badminton, squash and table tennis players will look to surge forward in their respective draws. Check out the Day 9 schedule here
Lots unfolding from the shooting range in Gold Coast.
In Men's Trap Qualification Day 1, Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu are in action. Chenai has shot 15 in the first round
In Women's Trap Qualification, Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar are in contention. Shreyasi with 23 in the first round and Tomar with 21
In Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant are carrying India's flag. Anjum has shot 196 (98 + 98( in kneeling position, 199 (100+99) in prone. Sawant has 194 (97+97) from kneeling and 196 (98+98) from prone. Remaining stage is of standing.
In Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Stage 2, Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwal are yet to begin the second stage today. They had shot 291 and 286 in the first stage on Thursday
Hello and Good Morning to IndianExpress.com for our continued live coverage of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 from Gold Coast. Day 9 is packed for Indian athletes but certain medal hopes lie in two sports today - shooting and wrestling. Given the start India's got on the wrestling mat, that number could well be encouraging. Same applies to the shooters who have been exceptional in these Games. Meanwhile, badminton, squash and table tennis players will look to surge forward in their respective draws. Check out the Day 9 schedule here