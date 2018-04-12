CWG 2018 Live, Day 8 Live Updates: Wrestling gets underway with hopes of medals

CWG 2018 Live: After weightlifting action ended, the wait was for wrestling to begin in hopes of the medal rush that it usually ensues. And that is exactly what is expected to happen on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on the first day of action on the mats. Four wrestlers will take the mat on Thursday and all four are expected to medal – what remains to be seen is what will the colour of the medal be. Babita Kumari and Sushil Kumar are the highlight weightlifters in action. Elsewhere, Anjum Moudgil will be in action in 50m Rifle Prone shooting event. Action in badminton, squash and table tennis will continue before concluding with India taking on Australia in women’s hockey. The action will continue to unfold on Sony Ten Network and on Sony Liv app. IndianExpress.com will have all the scores, updates and information from Gold Coast.
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 8: 2018 Commonwealth Games Live from Gold Coast
On Day 7 at the CWG in Gold Coast, India's medal tally was helped along with three medals - gold from Shreyasi Singh and bronze each from Ankur Mittal and Om Prakash Mitharval. The three shooters expanded India's medal tally to 24 and ensured the tricolour remained third in the list behind heavyweights England and Australia. Other key results from the day saw the men's hockey team clinch a thrilling 4-3 win to avoid facing Australia in the semifinals. Mary Kom progressed to the final to keep her hopes of a gold medal at Commonwealth Games still intact. There was disappointment for Tejaswin Shankar and Jitu Rai while Hima Das produced another exemplary show on the athletics track.
Highlights
In mixed doubles table tennis, Manika Batra and Mouma Das are through to the quarter-finals after thrashing their opponents from Sri Lanka with much ease. 3-0 and game scores of 11-4, 11-4, 11-1 in almost 15 minutes
We get underway on Day 8 with Shooting where Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwal are in action. Neeraj shoots a sub-total of 291 in Stage 1 to put him at the top of the table for now. Anish is yet to begin the qualifying
Hello and Good Morning! Hope you've had a good night's sleep and are well rested as the wrestling action begins and unfolds for the first time at this Commonwealth Games. Usually India's go-to sport to help the medal tally along, expect much the same in Gold Coast as well. Sushil Kumar, Babita Kumari, Kiran and Rahul Aware will take the mat today. Elsewhere, we'll keep our eyes focused on athletics, badminton, table tennis, shooting (which is where we'll start), squash before culminating with India against Australia in women's hockey.