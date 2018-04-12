CWG 2018 Live, Day 8 Live Updates: Wrestling gets underway with hopes of medals

CWG 2018 Live, Day 8: Sushil Kumar returns to international action at CWG today. (EXPRESS FILE PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) CWG 2018 Live, Day 8: Sushil Kumar returns to international action at CWG today. (EXPRESS FILE PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

CWG 2018 Live: After weightlifting action ended, the wait was for wrestling to begin in hopes of the medal rush that it usually ensues. And that is exactly what is expected to happen on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on the first day of action on the mats. Four wrestlers will take the mat on Thursday and all four are expected to medal – what remains to be seen is what will the colour of the medal be. Babita Kumari and Sushil Kumar are the highlight weightlifters in action. Elsewhere, Anjum Moudgil will be in action in 50m Rifle Prone shooting event. Action in badminton, squash and table tennis will continue before concluding with India taking on Australia in women’s hockey. The action will continue to unfold on Sony Ten Network and on Sony Liv app. IndianExpress.com will have all the scores, updates and information from Gold Coast.

