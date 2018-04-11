CWG 2018 Day 7 Live Updates, Live Streaming: Mary Kom eyes final spot, Jitu Rai eyes podium finish in shooting

CWG 2018 Day 6 Live Updates: India will look to increase its medal tally on the 7th day of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with several big stars in action for the country. First up, it will be the 2o12 London Olympic Bronze medal winning boxer Mary Kom who will compete in the first semifinal against Sri Lanka’s Anusha Koddithuwakku. Kom is already assured of a bronze medal, but she will look to win the bout to reach the final and fight for the gold. In shooting, gold-medal winner Jitu Rai will be in action along with Om Mitharval in Men’s 50m pistol. Another medal prospect Ankur Mittal also compete in Men’s Double Trap event and look to earn a podium finish. High jumper Tejashwini Shankar will look to get India its first medal in Athletics this year. In Badminton, big stars including Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will be in action. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG2018 Day 7 Schedule )
Highlights
Commonwealth Games Day 7
The Day 6 for India saw them only add two medals with Heena Sidhu winning a gold in shooting while Sachin Chaudhary adding a bronze in paraweightlifting. On Day 7, it will be Mary Kom who will look to assure India a silver medal by winning her silver medal bout fight. Jitu Rai, Om Mitharval and Ankur Mittal will also aim to add India's medal count in shooting. How many medals will India add on Day 7?
The Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast saw India winning two medals - First it was the shooter Heena Sidhu who broke CWG record to clinch a gold medal in Women's 25m pistol event. Later, it was Sachin Chaudhary who won the bronze in para weightlifting event. Click to read: CWG DAY 6 INDIA WRAP
Here is a little recap on India's medal tally in Gold Coast - India are currently in the third position with 11 gold medals in the Commonwealth Games 2018 so far. To know more about the medal tally, click here: CWG 2018 MEDAL TALLY
Plenty of action for India on Day 7 in Gold Coast - While Mary Kom and Jitu Rai look to grab the headlines this morning, it is the shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu who will look to be the limelight this afternoon. Here is the entire schedule for Commonwealth Games Day 7: COMMONWEALTH GAMES DAY 7 SCHEDULE
Jitu Rai won the gold medal for India in Men's 10m air pistol event. Now he will compete in Men's 50m pistol event. Can he win another gold medal for India? Click for Live updates: India CWG Shooting Live Updates
