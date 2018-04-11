CWG 2018 Day 7 Live Updates, Live Streaming: Mary Kom eyes final spot, Jitu Rai eyes podium finish in shooting

CWG 2018 Live, Day 6 Live Streaming: Mary Kom will compete in the first semifinal bout in boxing. (File) CWG 2018 Live, Day 6 Live Streaming: Mary Kom will compete in the first semifinal bout in boxing. (File)

CWG 2018 Day 6 Live Updates: India will look to increase its medal tally on the 7th day of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with several big stars in action for the country. First up, it will be the 2o12 London Olympic Bronze medal winning boxer Mary Kom who will compete in the first semifinal against Sri Lanka’s Anusha Koddithuwakku. Kom is already assured of a bronze medal, but she will look to win the bout to reach the final and fight for the gold. In shooting, gold-medal winner Jitu Rai will be in action along with Om Mitharval in Men’s 50m pistol. Another medal prospect Ankur Mittal also compete in Men’s Double Trap event and look to earn a podium finish. High jumper Tejashwini Shankar will look to get India its first medal in Athletics this year. In Badminton, big stars including Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will be in action. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG2018 Day 7 Schedule )

