CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 6 Live Streaming: Gagan Narang, Chain Singh qualify for final, men’s hockey team takes on Malaysia

India's gold rush

On day five, India won two historic medals! The Indian badminton team defeated Malaysia in the final to capture their first ever team gold medal at Commonwealth Games. Kidambi Srikanth beat Lee Chong Wei while Saina Nehwal sealed it off with a win. Here is the full report of India vs Malaysia.

This was after India men's table tennis team claimed their gold by beating Nigeria in the final. Another top performance by the men's team. Read here