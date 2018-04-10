CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 6 Live Streaming: Gagan Narang, Chain Singh qualify for final, men’s hockey team takes on Malaysia

CWG 2018 Live Day 6 Live Streaming: Commonwealth Games 2018 enter Day 6 of competition in Gold Coast and India will look to add more medals to the tally which currently stands at 20 medals. After a golden Monday, there are big chances for India to add gold medals as Indian shooters once again take the range in Gold Coast. On Tuesday, shooters Gagan Narang and Heena Sidhu will be India’s biggest hope for a gold medals. India hockey team is also in action on Tuesday. And in a surprise package, Mohammad Anas will compete in the men’s 400m finals. He is the first Indian to qualify for the final of the 400m after Milkha Singh did it in 1958. Four Indian boxers will also be in action for their quarterfinal bouts and win for each of them will guarantee India medals. India badminton mixed doubles team will also begin their action on Wednesday. Catch Commonwealth 2018 Live Updates from Gold Coast here. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally)
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Day 6 Live Streaming: Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates from Gold Coast
Another Day in Gold Coast and Commonwealth Games move on to day six with India sitting at number four in the medals tally. India have 10 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals till day five which proved to be one of the most successful ones for the country. Can India continue the medal rush on day six of the competition. Indian shooters will be in action on Wednesday and will be the best hope for a medal. Mohammad Anas is also in the men's 400m final but hoping for a gold medal would be asking too much. Indian boxers will be playing their quarterfinals and if all five of them win their bouts, they will be assured of medals. Indian paddlers will also play their preliminary rounds today.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
Shooting Live
Gagan Narang and Chain Singh are through in men's 50m Rifle prone Qualification. In the women's 25m Pistol qualification, Annu Singh is leading the pack, Heena Sidhu is seventh with three series left. Detailed coverage here.
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live
India men's hockey team is now taking on Malaysia in the Pool A game. India need a win here to qualify for the semi-final with one more group game remaining. They have four points from the first two games in which they won one and drew the other. Follow India vs Malaysia Hockey Live
Gagan Narang and Chain Singh are through in men's 50m Rifle prone Qualification. In the women's 25m Pistol qualification, Annu Singh is leading the pack, Heena Sidhu is seventh with three series left. Detailed coverage here.
India have been attacking hard on the Malaysian goal and pressing for that second goal. But the Malaysian defence line has been brilliant, denying India any penetration into the circle.
India men's hockey team is now taking on Malaysia in the Pool A game. India need a win here to qualify for the semi-final with one more group game remaining. They have four points from the first two games in which they won one and drew the other. Follow India vs Malaysia Hockey Live
On day five, India won two historic medals! The Indian badminton team defeated Malaysia in the final to capture their first ever team gold medal at Commonwealth Games. Kidambi Srikanth beat Lee Chong Wei while Saina Nehwal sealed it off with a win. Here is the full report of India vs Malaysia.
This was after India men's table tennis team claimed their gold by beating Nigeria in the final. Another top performance by the men's team. Read here
Hello and welcomes to the coverage of the Commonwealth Games from Gold Coast. We are into the sixth day of Commonwealth 2018 and India will look to add more medals to the 19 they have already won. India shooters get the day undeway for India with Heena Sidhu competing in Women's 25m Air Pistol and Gagan Narang comepting in Men's 50m Rifle Prone. Shooting Live Updates here