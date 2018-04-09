CWG 2018 Live Updates, Day 5 Live Streaming: Shuttlers, Shooters look to add further gold medals

CWG 2018 Live, Day 5: India mixed-team takes on Malaysia for the gold medal. (Source: PTI) CWG 2018 Live, Day 5: India mixed-team takes on Malaysia for the gold medal. (Source: PTI)

CWG 2018 Live Updates, Day 5: India will most certainly add medals to its kitty on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games when the mixed-team badminton event takes place but what will be the colour of the medal remains uncertain. Given how they’ve played, a yellow metal won’t be far fetched. Weightlifters have already added five gold medals and they can add further four on the day. Also in action will be the shooters with Jitu Rai the most known name. In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar gets his high jump campaign going with the qualification. All the action from Gold Coast can be followed on Sony Ten network and streamed on SonyLiv. IndianExpress.com will have all the scores, updates and podium finishers on Day 5. (CWG 2018 Full Coverage | Day 5 schedule | Medals Tally)