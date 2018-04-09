CWG 2018 Live Updates, Day 5 Live Streaming: Shuttlers, Shooters look to add further gold medals

CWG 2018 Live Updates, Day 5: India will most certainly add medals to its kitty on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games when the mixed-team badminton event takes place but what will be the colour of the medal remains uncertain. Given how they’ve played, a yellow metal won’t be far fetched. Weightlifters have already added five gold medals and they can add further four on the day. Also in action will be the shooters with Jitu Rai the most known name. In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar gets his high jump campaign going with the qualification. All the action from Gold Coast can be followed on Sony Ten network and streamed on SonyLiv. IndianExpress.com will have all the scores, updates and podium finishers on Day 5. (CWG 2018 Full Coverage | Day 5 schedule | Medals Tally)
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 5 Live Streaming from Gold Coast
India's medal rush from weightlifted continued on Day 4 with medals for Punam Yadav (gold) and Vikas Thakur (bronze). Action began in the shooting ranges as well and Manu Bhaker (gold), Heena Sidhu (silver) and Vikas Kumar (bronze) added to India's medal tally. In hockey, the women's team stunned England 2-1 while the men produced another tame show but did enough to win 4-3. The highlight, probably, remained India's women's table tennis team winning their first CWG gold medal.
Highlights
CWG 2018 Live
Hello and Good Morning! What a Super Sunday it was for Indian sport at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Five medals were added on the day - two from weightlifting and three from shooting. Day 5 is the last for weightlifting events - will India get even more medals? Shooters will also look to continue the rich start with Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela all in action. But the focus will be on the badminton team as they face Malaysia for the gold medal.
In Men's 105kg weightlifting, Pardeep Singh is in action and has a good chance of finish on the podium. He will be starting by attempting to lift 145kg
India take on Singapore in the semifinals of the Men's Team event. Slow and poor start for Harmeet Desai there. (IN DEPTH COVERAGE)
First up on Day 5 for India at CWG is Men's 10m Air Pistol qualification with Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval in action. (IN DEPTH COVERAGE)
