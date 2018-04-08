CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 4 Live Streaming: Weightlifters look to continue gold rush, shuttlers eye final spot, shooters begin campaign

CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 4: India badminton team eyes final’s spot. (PTI Photo) CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 4: India badminton team eyes final’s spot. (PTI Photo)

CWG 2018 Live, Day 4 Live Streaming: India have had gold medals on every morning of the Games so far. This should not change on day four as three more weightlifters are in action on Sunday for India. On day four, the onus will be on the shooters when they begin their competition for the first time in Gold Coast. Shooters have always been the biggest gold medal winners for India and this should not change in these Games as well. India badminton team will also to make a place in the final and same will be the aim of the women’s table tennis. Both the men’s and women’s hockey team will be in action on Sunday and will like to win their respective matches. Follow CWG 2018 Live Updates of Day 4 from Gold Coast here. (CWG 2018 Full Coverage | Day 4 schedule | Medals Tally)