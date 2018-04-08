CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 4 Live Streaming: Weightlifters look to continue gold rush, shuttlers eye final spot, shooters begin campaign

CWG 2018 Live, Day 4 Live Streaming: India have had gold medals on every morning of the Games so far. This should not change on day four as three more weightlifters are in action on Sunday for India. On day four, the onus will be on the shooters when they begin their competition for the first time in Gold Coast. Shooters have always been the biggest gold medal winners for India and this should not change in these Games as well. India badminton team will also to make a place in the final and same will be the aim of the women’s table tennis. Both the men’s and women’s hockey team will be in action on Sunday and will like to win their respective matches. Follow CWG 2018 Live Updates of Day 4 from Gold Coast here. (CWG 2018 Full Coverage | Day 4 schedule | Medals Tally)
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 4 Live Streaming from Gold Coast
India moved to fourth in the medals tally after Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 in Gold Coast with two more medals added on the day. Sathish Kumar Sivalingam and Venkat Rahul Ragala extended India's medals tally with gold medals each with the total medal haul reaching six - all coming in weightlifting. Over on the hockey field, the focus was firmly on the India vs Pakistan game where India faced disappointment with a last second conceded goal.
Highlights
CWG 2018 Live
Hello and Good Morning! We're up and ready for Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 from Gold Coast. An interesting day once again in store for India with expectations of a medal in weightlifting, mixed-team badminton team vying for a place in the final and assuring itself of a medal. Also in action will be shooters to give India's medal tally a fair push. MC Mary Kom also in action today - a win for her today and she will add a CWG medal to her glittering cabinet.
Lots happening across Gold Coast for India. There's Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker, Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan, Smit Singh and Sheeraz Sheikh in action in shooting qualification; Khushbir Kaur and Soumya Baby in Women's 20km race walk, Punam Yadav in 69kg weightlifting and India women's hockey team against England
First result of the day comes from Men's 20km Race Walk: Manish Singh finishes sixth with time of 1:22:22 while KT Irfan finishes 13th with :127:34. Disappointingly for India and Manish, warning for unsporting manner, improper conduct handed out to him. Later disqualified for doing so. KT Irfan finishes more than seven minutes off his personal best, achieved six years back at the Olympics. Poor result to get things underway for India on Day 4.
