CWG 2018 Day 11 Live updates Live streaming: PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal in badminton finals, Kidambi Srikant goes for gold

Saturday was a day of many firsts for India at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, paddler Manika Batra and boxer Mary Kom won India’s first gold medals in their respective disciplines. India won a total of 17 medals, taking them past the 50-medal mark, and finishing the day with 59. When Day 10 started there India and Canada were seperated by three gold medals with Canada being more than 50 ahead on total medal count. By the end of it, though, there was clear daylight between the two countries and India start the final day on 25 golds, 10 more than Canada. India are assured of one gold medal with the badminton women’s singles finals being a blockbuster showdown between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Apart from that, India have a chance of winning gold in badminton men’s singles with Kidambi Srikanth playing Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei, badminton men’s doubles and squash women’s doubles.
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Day 11 Live updates: Live updates of India's final day at Gold Coast 2018
The Indian athletes have gone to town in Gold Coast and have won a total of 59 medals far, 25 of which are gold. We have reached the final day of the Gold Coast event which includes all medal-winning matches. Day 11 is probably the biggest match for the country – a badminton final between India’s two ace players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women’s singles. Kidambi Srikanth is also playing final in men’s singles while Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will feature in the men’s doubles final. In other highlights, Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal will hope for a gold medal when they play Women’s doubles gold medal match.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
Hello. Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of Commonwealth Games 2018. This is a highly important day for the country who will increase their medal tally further. It is also an important day for the country's badminton campaign with a blockbuster all-India final where Indian fans will be divided between which ace player to support - the experienced Saina Nehwal or the determined PV Sindhu. Day 11 will also see Kidambi Srikanth fighting for gold in the men's singles final. Meanwhile, Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will play for gold in badminton men's doubles. Another all -India bronze medal match will feature Sharath Achanta-Das Mouma against Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra. Sharath Achanta will also be hoping to take home the bronze medal when he takes on Samuel Walker. Joshna Chinnappa-Dipika Pallikal will also hope to take home another gold. India currently stand at the third position in medal tally list.