CWG 2018 Day 11 Live updates Live streaming: PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal in badminton finals, Kidambi Srikant goes for gold

Final day of CWG 2018

Hello. Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of Commonwealth Games 2018. This is a highly important day for the country who will increase their medal tally further. It is also an important day for the country's badminton campaign with a blockbuster all-India final where Indian fans will be divided between which ace player to support - the experienced Saina Nehwal or the determined PV Sindhu. Day 11 will also see Kidambi Srikanth fighting for gold in the men's singles final. Meanwhile, Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will play for gold in badminton men's doubles. Another all -India bronze medal match will feature Sharath Achanta-Das Mouma against Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra. Sharath Achanta will also be hoping to take home the bronze medal when he takes on Samuel Walker. Joshna Chinnappa-Dipika Pallikal will also hope to take home another gold. India currently stand at the third position in medal tally list.