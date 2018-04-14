CWG 2018 Live Day 10 Live Updates: Boxers eye 6 gold medals; wrestlers, hockey team look to finish on high

India have a chance of extending their current medal tally of 42 on the penultimate day of Gold Coast 2018. The first medal up for grabs will be the women’s hockey bronze medal for which India will be playing Olympic champions England. India can take heart from the fact that they had defeated England 2-1 earlier in Gold Coast. Later, boxing great MC Mary Kom will be fighting for a first Commonwealth Games gold. Then comes the finals of men’s 46-49 kg, men’s 52 kg and 60 kg which will feature Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik. Vikas Krishan and Satish are the remaining two boxers in the finals. India’s table tennis teams can also win bronze medals. In athletics, javelin throwers Vipin Kashana and Neeraj Chopra will be going for gold. Apart from the boxers and the javelin throwers, there are a number of medals up for grabs in athletics. India’s wrestling stars Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat will be eyeing their second medals at CWG. Catch CWG 2018 Live Updates from Gold Coast here. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG 2018 Day 10 Schedule)
CWG 2018 Day 10 Live Updates
At 42 medals, India's current position on the leaderboard is no 3 and it is unlikely to change considering England, who are above them, have got 99 - 57 more than India. Australia, who lead the standings are soaring at 168. More importantly, India have got 17 golds while England and Australia have got 31 and 65 respectively. It is here that the last two days become important. Canada lead India by total medal tally but have three lesser golds than India have because of which they are fourth. India, in order to stick to its third position, need to win as many golds as they can on Day 10 and 11. If they do, this will be India's best finish since the 2010 Delhi Games.
Highlights
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games
- Athletics: Men: 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, 1500m, triple jump, javelin; Women: 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, 5000m, high jump
- Boxing (16): All finals
- Diving (2): Men’s 10m, Women’s 3m
- Hockey (2): Men, women
- Shooting (3): Men: 50m rifle 3 positions, trap; open: Queen’s Prize Individual
- Table tennis (4): Men: Doubles, TT6 - 10 singles; Women: Singles, TT6-10 singles
- Wrestling (4): Men: 86kg, 125kg; Women: 50kg, 62kg
Today and tomorrow decide whether India can keep Canada and maintain their third place slot. India lead Canada by three golds and have a number of yellow medals up for grabs. Here are the events where India can win medals:
India draw back level! Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das had momentum on their side and have won the second game 11-9.
Singapore have won the first game 11-8, take 1-0 lead in the five-game match. India gave away a big lead early on and although they eventually fought back, the Singaporeans saw it through.
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das are up against Ning Gao and Yu Mengyu of Singapore. Singapore are currently leading 8-5.
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification: Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput
2nd day of Trap Men's Qualification: Kynan Chenai, Manavjit Sandhu
