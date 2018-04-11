CWG 2018 Live Updates, India Badminton Live Score: Sindhu in action after Saina, Srikanth win

CWG 2018 Live Updates, Badminton Live Score: On the seventh day of the Commonwealth Games 2018, Indian shuttlers featuring Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy begin their individual campaigns in the Round of 32 in their respective categories. The Indian badminton players gave a powerful performance in the mixed-team event to win historic gold after beating three-times champion as well as the defending champions Malaysia 3-1 in the final. In the women’s singles, Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu, who missed the mixed team event due to an ankle strain, will begin with a clash against Fijji’s Andra Whiteside. Saina will take on South Africa’s Elsie De Villiers. In the men’s singles, Srikanth will face Mauritius’ Aatish Lubah, while HS Prannoy meets Mauritius’ Christopher Jean Paul.
CWG 2018 Live Updates India Badminton Live Score: Saina Nehwal vs Elsie De Villiers Live Updates from Gold Coast
After a brilliant performance in the mixed-team event that fetched India its historic gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018, Kidambi Srikanth, along with HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal start their individual campaigns. All four of them got a bye in the opening round to start their campaign a day after mixed-doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy claimed a straight-game win over Guernsey's Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier.
Srikanth wins 21-13, 21-10
Saina wins 21-3, 21-1
Saina Nehwal eases past her Round of 32 match against South Africa's Elsie De Villiers (not ranked) with 21-3, 21-1 win in just 18 minutes. Saina is now in Round of 16.
Saina, Srikanth, Sindhu, Prannoy in focus
Next up is PV Sindhu against Fiji's Andra Whiteside in Round of 16 match. Will this be another one-sided performance as Saina and Srikanth. Meanwhile, India's Ruthvika Gadde takes the court against Ghana's Grace Atipaka
Kidambi Srikanth advanced to Round of 16 after wrapping up his match against Mauritius' Aatish Lubah 21-13, 21-10 in just 26 minutes. Saina earlier took just 18 minutes to destroy her Round of 32 opponent.
Srikanth is just a point away from winning the game as well as the match. He sends another smash as the Indians dominate the badminton courts.
Srikanth is eager to finish the match now. One smash after the other gives him a 14-5 lead.
Srikanth is leading 11-4 in the second game against Aatish. This is Srikanth's game completely.
Srikanth takes the first game 21-13 against Aatish of Mauritius. The Indian shuttler looks relaxed as he takes instructions from coach Gopichand before the start of the next game.
Nice play by Aatish as he waits for Srikanth to take a step back before sending the shuttle back to him. Srikanth leads 17-12.
Srikanth takes 13-9 lead after winning six points in a row. The ace shuttler is getting in his groove.
Aatish's shot steals a point from Srikanth, who comes back later to make the game event at 9-9. The match is getting interesting.
This tournament, Srikanth's start has not been on a commanding note. He trails the Mauritian 6-3 at the start of his Round of 32 game.
Next up is Kidambi Srikanth against Mauritius' Aatish Lubah. Srikanth is all set to be World No. 1 tomorrow i.e on April 12, 2018.
This is so embarrassing for De Villiers, who is losing the second game 19-0. Saina just two points away from winning the game and the match.
11-0 lead at mid-game break. Saina is killing her opponent, who fails to take event simplest of the shots.
A fine start by Saina in the second game as she takes a 7-0 lead as De Villiers struggles. It looks like she has already given up.
With a blink of an eye, Saina wraps the first game 21-3. This is like a practice session for the ace Indian shuttler.
What a start by the Indian shuttler. Saina Nehwal leads 11-1 at mid-game break. Saina destroying her opponent De Villiers!
Saina Nehwal will go first against South Africa’s Elsie De Villiers in the Round of 32 women's singles match. The Olympic bronze medallist has done brilliantly so far in the tournament in the mixed-team event. She has pulled off some powerful performances to come out dangerously victorious.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Round of 32 badminton competitions at CWG 2018 as Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu start their campaigns today. Saina and Srikanth carried India's campaign in the mixed-team event to help win the country its first gold. Now the focus shifts to individual singles.