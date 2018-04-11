CWG 2018 Live Updates, India Badminton Live Score: Sindhu in action after Saina, Srikanth win

CWG 2018 Live Updates Badminton Live Score: Saina Nehwal faces South Africa’s Elsie De Villiers in Round of 32. CWG 2018 Live Updates Badminton Live Score: Saina Nehwal faces South Africa’s Elsie De Villiers in Round of 32.

CWG 2018 Live Updates, Badminton Live Score: On the seventh day of the Commonwealth Games 2018, Indian shuttlers featuring Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy begin their individual campaigns in the Round of 32 in their respective categories. The Indian badminton players gave a powerful performance in the mixed-team event to win historic gold after beating three-times champion as well as the defending champions Malaysia 3-1 in the final. In the women’s singles, Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu, who missed the mixed team event due to an ankle strain, will begin with a clash against Fijji’s Andra Whiteside. Saina will take on South Africa’s Elsie De Villiers. In the men’s singles, Srikanth will face Mauritius’ Aatish Lubah, while HS Prannoy meets Mauritius’ Christopher Jean Paul.