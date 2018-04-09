CWG 2018 Live, India vs Singapore Table Tennis semi-final Live streaming: India take on Singapore in semi-final

CWG 2018 Live Table Tennis semi-final India vs Singapore Live streaming: The Indian men will be looking to match up to what the women’s team did on Sunday. CWG 2018 Live Table Tennis semi-final India vs Singapore Live streaming: The Indian men will be looking to match up to what the women’s team did on Sunday. The Indian take on Singapore in the Men’s Table Tennis semi-finals. The match is divided into five ties – four singles and one doubles fixture. The Indian team consists of Harmeet Desai, who will be going first against Ning Gao, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Amalraj Anthony and Sanil Shankar Shetty. The Indian women’s team had created history on Sunday by beating Singapore in the final and winning gold for the very first time at the Commonwealth Games. It remains to be seen whether the men’s team can match up to what the women managed. CWG 2018 Live Table Tennis semi-final Live streaming: The Table Tennis semi-final will be aired live on the Ten network and it can be streamed live online on Sony Liv. Catch live score and commentary here.

The Indian women were seemingly star struck by the Singaporean paddlers judging by the way they spoke of them before the Commonwealth Games 2018. If they were, what they did is beat their idols in the final to win a CWG gold for the very first time. This is only the second time India has won a gold medal in table tennis in the team event at the Commonwealth Games. In 2006 Melbourne CWG, the Sharath Kamal-led men’s team had achieved a similar feat. As was the case back then, this could be a watershed moment for women’s table tennis in the country. Now, the ball is in the men's court. Nigeria and England will also be playing the second semi-final following this match.