CWG 2018 Live Score Weightlifting Men’s 85kg Live Streaming: RV Rahul in tied 1st position

CWG 2018 Live Updates: Indian weightlifters have made a great start to the Commonwealth Games by winning three golds, a silver and a bronze medal. Now, another weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala is going for the medal. After Sathish won the gold medal in the morning, Venkar is competing in the men’s 85kg category. Venkat Ragala is the third Indian weightlifter in action on day three of CWG 2018. He has lifted 151kg in the snatch event is leading the Final. He is in tied 1st position and will looking to do better in the clean and jerk category where he begin with a lift of 180kg. A medal here would take the medal count for India to six. Catch CWG 2018 Live Weightlifting Live here. The CWG 2018 event is live on Sony SIX HD, Sony SIX, TEN 3 HD and TEN 3. The live stream of the CWG 2018 Weightlifting event will be on SonyLIV.com

CWG 2018 Live Updates Weightlifting Live Streaming