CWG 2018 Live Score Weightlifting Men’s 85kg Live Streaming: RV Rahul in tied 1st position

CWG 2018 Live Updates: Indian weightlifters have made a great start to the Commonwealth Games by winning three golds, a silver and a bronze medal. Now, another weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala is going for the medal. After Sathish won the gold medal in the morning, Venkar is competing in the men's 85kg category. Venkat Ragala is the third Indian weightlifter in action on day three of CWG 2018. He has lifted 151kg in the snatch event is leading the Final. He is in tied 1st position and will looking to do better in the clean and jerk category where he begin with a lift of 180kg. A medal here would take the medal count for India to six.
Michael Anyalewechi of Nigeria is leading the competition with a total lift of 323kg. He lifted 176kg in his first clean and jerk attempt. India's RV Rahul will begin his clean and jerk with 180kg and if he complete his first lift, he will take his total to 333kg
RV Rahul missed the second snatch attempt and that may cost him. But he still is in gold medal position. Now, Muhamad Fazrul Azrie Mohada of Malaysia is leading with a total lift of 320kg
Samoa's Don Opeloge and India's RV Rahul are tied at the first position. They both lifted 151kg in snatch. Both are beginning with 185kg in clean and jerk. Will the missed second attempt cost India the gold medal?
Defending champion from Glasgow Commonwealth Games Richard Patterson Did Not Finish in snatch after failing to lift 143kg in three attempts. The other lifter to not finish was Wales' Harry Misangyi
Singapore's John Cheah is the first weightlifter for clean and jerk. He lifted 115kg in the snatch and will go for 147kg in the final attempt of clean and jerk. India's Venkat is tied 1st with a snatch lift of 151kg
Venkat Rahul Ragala attempts an ambitious 151kg in his second try. Successfully gets into the squat position but couldn't stand up to complete the lift. In his third and final attempt, however, Ragala squirms but succeeds in his try. He is now tied with Samoa's Don Opeloge at the top in the snatch event. We now move on to the clean & jerk event.
Venkat Rahul Ragala steps on to the stage. Holds the bar and heaves it above his head to successfully complete his first lift. He cleared the 147kg with remarkable ease. This is his first attempt in snatch. Two more attempts to go.