CWG 2018 Live, Vikas Thakur Men’s 94kg Weightlifting Live Streaming: Vikas Thakur in silver medal position after Snatch

CWG 2018 Live, Vikas Thakur Men’s 94kg weightlifting Live: Four years ago, when he was only 20 years old, Vikas Thakur who hails from Ludhiana, won the silver medal in Men’s 85 kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Now with India being absolutely dominant in the sport, he would look to improve his record in Games. This time, he will be competing in Men’s 94 kg weightlifting, in which he has been in supreme form in the last few months. If he manages to clinch a medal, it will be India’s 8th medal in weightlifting so far.
CWG 2018 Live, Vikas Thakur Men’s 94kg weightlifting Live Streaming: Vikas Thakur Men’s 94kg Weightlifting event on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming of Vikas Thakur Men’s 94kg Weightlifting event on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Highlights
Vikas Thakur - Snatch - Third attempt - 159 kg
Vikas Thakur attempts to lift 159 kg in his final attempt in Snatch. If he lifts this, he will be in contention for Gold. Extremely easy for the Indian and he is pumped up! He is the first Indian to show any kind of emotion here.
VIkas Thakur - Snatch - Second attempt
Vikas Thakur comes out for his second attempt in Snatch and he will look to lift 156 kg - He lifts it cleanly once more and he has been in supreme form. He goes to the top now with Samoa.
Vikas Thakur - Snatch - First attempt
India's Vikas Thakur is out now and he will attempt to lift 152 kg in his first attempt at Snatch. OH MY GOD! That is the best Snatch lift so far - bends down and just takes it deep to the top. AMAZING!
Can Vikas Thakur add gold for India?
Vikas Thakur clinched a silver medal at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in Men's 85 kg weightlifting category. Now, four years later, he will look to do one better in Men's 94 kg category. Will he get the gold?
Canada's Boady Santavy successfully lifts 160 kg in his first attempt of Snatch to take his country to the top. He lifts 161 kg in his second attempt. He lifts 168kg in his final attempt to take a lead of 9 kg over Vikas Thakur.
What a nervy start for Pakistan's Usman Amjad. He attempted to lift 150 kg in his first two attempts. But he failed, and it looked like things were going to be over for him very soon. But the lifter maintained his composure the third time and manages to get one good finish to qualify for clean and jerk.
Ghana's Forrester Osei has come out and he will attempt to lift 150 kg! It will be the first lift of 150 kg in Snatch. He bends down and snatches it cleanly to top without a bend. Good start from the Ghanian international. Now comes Pakistan's Usman Rathore to lift 150 kg. He looks a bit tense. Bends down, takes his time and yeah... he buckles under the pressure. Failed attempt. England's Edmon Avetisyan is up next. And it is a good lift for him! Great start.
With Sri Lanka's Shanaka Peters failing his final 136 kg attempt, Scotland's Scott Wilson was on top with a lift of 135 kg. That was until, Cameroon's Petit Minkoumba lifted a 138 kg in Snatch in his second attempt. He had earlier failed a 135 kg lift, and the 3 kg increase worked in his strategy.
Uganda's Kalidi Batuusa is locked in at 120 kg along with Kenya's James Adede of 120 kg. Wales Joshua Parry is finished with 125 kg in Snatch while Northern Ireland's Stephen Forbes highest lift was of 127 kg. Sri Lanka's Shanaka Madusanka is in the lead with 130 kg lift with stilll one attempt remaining.
Sri Lanka's Shanaka Peters comes down for his first attempt at Snatch and he bends down and easily lift 125 kg in his first attempt. It has been a good start from him. He is one of the best athletes from his country in this weight division, and he shows why.
Vikas Thakur has listed his first Snatch attempt at 152 kg. There are several athletes over him, so he might be looking to increase it in bit, in case he wish to go for gold in this weight category.
Kenya's James Adede goes for his attempt in Snatch - he will attempt to lift 117 kilos. Can he do it? NOOO! He drops it. Poor start. This will put doubts into his mind. He now comes down for his second attempt- and he lifts it this time! He looks frustrated, wondering how did he missed it the first time.
