CWG 2018 Live, Vikas Thakur Men’s 94kg Weightlifting Live Streaming: Vikas Thakur in silver medal position after Snatch

Four years ago, when he was only 20 years old, Vikas Thakur who hails from Ludhiana, won the silver medal in Men's 85 kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Now with India being absolutely dominant in the sport, he would look to improve his record in Games. This time, he will be competing in Men's 94 kg weightlifting, in which he has been in supreme form in the last few months. If he manages to clinch a medal, it will be India's 8th medal in weightlifting so far.

