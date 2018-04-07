CWG 2018 Live, Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Men’s 77 kg weightlifting Live Streaming: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam eyes podium finish

CWG 2018 Live, Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Men’s 77 kg weightlifting Live: The weightlifting has lifted India on the shoulders in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, with the country winning 4 medals in the sports – 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze. Now it is the turn of Olympian Sathish Kumar Sivalingam to attempt to win another one for his country in Men’s 77 kg Weightlifting in the same event category. The 25-year-old won the gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow in Scotland, and he will look to win another one in Gold Coast. He would look to give India its t
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam has opted to increase his first attempt weight by 6 kg - From 130 kg, he will now attempt to lift 136 kg. He will be the second last performer only behind England's Jack Oliver.
Malaysia's Mubin Rahim has come down for his first attempt in Snatch - he will attempt 130 kg in the attempt. He clearly has the medal in his mind.
Nauru's Ika Alikik has a different strategy in his mind. He failed to lift 126 kg, but he opted to increase his weights to 128 kg. Can he do it? HE DOES! Amazingly well balanced. Looks down in frustration, possibly wondering how the hell he missed it the second time, when it was 2 kilos lesser?
Sri Lanka's flagbearer in this year's opening ceremony Chinthana VIDANAGE has come down to attempt a lift of 128 kg in Snatch. It is his fifth CWG. And the experienced lifter completes it easily! Fantastic start from the Sri Lankan.
Canada's Nicolas Vachon attempts to lift 127 kg for the second time, he has become the second player to have a Snatch score of 127 kg. Sathish Kumar, who is the defending champion is likely to increase his weight from 130 kg now, seeing the stiff competition.
New Zealand's Cameron McTaggart will attempt to lift 127 kg in Snatch in his first attempt. Very clean lift, stands up firmly on his legs. Good start from him - smiles on his way back. He climbs to the top.
Easy lift for Kirabati's Taretiita Tabaroua in 125 kg Snatch - he climbs to the top for now. He is known for heavy lifts in Clean-and-Jerk and he is one competitor to watch out for. Potential medal winning athlete.
Barbados Romario Forde has just managed to qualify for clean and jerk as he lifted 117 kg in his final attempt. Easily stood up on his two feet and one must wonder, why he could not do that in the first two attempts.
Currently, the defending gold medal winner Sathish Kumar Sivalingam has opted to start with a 130 kg weightlift in Snatch - It would make him the second heaviest lifter, only after England's Jack Oliver who has opted to lift 138 kg.
Karl Mclean of Northern Ireland will kick off Men's 77 kg weightlifting on Day 3 of Gold Coast - he is just 18 years old, and very inexperienced campaigner. He tries to lift 114 kg in Snatch and he drops it. Pushes his hands backwards and drops it. Poor start. Goes for the second time - and his arms do not support his body, he drops it again. He needs to lift it the third time or else he will not be able to perform Clean-and-Jerk. He does not lift it the third time, and this is a shame. He is gone!
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam struck gold in the Men's 77 kg weightlifting in Commonwealth Games 2014 at Glasgow. Now, with Indian weightlifters in supreme form, he would be keen to get one at Gold Coast as well. Will he succeed in his mission to earn a podium finish?