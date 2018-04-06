CWG 2018 Live, Sanjita Chanu 53kg Weightlifting Live Streaming: Sanjita Chanu eyes podium finish

CWG 2018 Live, Sanjita Chanu 53kg Weightlifting Live: After striking two medals on the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast in weightlifting, it will be Sanjita Chanu who will look to get another podium finish on the second day as she competes in the women’s 53 kg weightlifting event. Sanjita has won the gold in the women’s 58 kg category at Glasglow in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and she will look to get another one in Gold Coast. She won the gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, with a total weightlift of 195 kg (85 kg+110kg) in 2017. If she gets another medal here, it will be the third for India in weightlifting. (CWG 2018 Live updates)
CWG 2018 Live, Sanjita Chanu 53kg Weightlifting Live Streaming: Sanjita Chanu weightlifting women’s 53 kg event on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of Sanjita Chanu event on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
It is Canada's Rachel Leblanc who will start with 78 kg - and she carries it easily. She climbs to the top. And here comes Loa Dika Touma - and she too easily lifts the 78 kg. Reaches the top position with the Canadian. She is the defending champion.
Australia's Tegan Napper and Ghana's Ruth Baffoe are currently are on the top with a top lift of 75 kg - and on comes New Zealand's Philippa Patterson for a 76 kg lift and she drops it. Failed attempt from the New Zealand contender.
Just as Nigeria's Fatima Yakubu was coming along for her lift of 74 kg, she was told by the officials that her number plate was on the wrong leg and she had to wait outside and stick the number on the other leg - which cost time and she was timed out. SHe lifted the weights almost in frustration and walked off. Terrible!
At the moment the heaviest weight is now 73 kg with England's Fraer MORROW, Soloman Islands Mary LIFU and Ghana's Ruth Baffoe lifting the weight of 73 kg. Now it will be Sri Lanka's Chamari Warnakulasuriya goes to the top with a 73 kg lift. Of Course, there are lot of competitors still to go - India's Sanjita Chanu will directly attempt a 80 kg lift along with PNG's Loa Dika Toua.
Loa Dika Toua of PNG is Sanjita Chanu's biggest competitor in the event - She won the gold in women's 53 kg weightlifting category at Glasgow in 2014 CWG. She lifted 82 kg in snatch and 111 in clean and jerk to make a total lift of 193 kg on her way to the top podium finish.
Bangladesh's Fullpati Chakma had a weird start in Snatch - she had a couple of problems with her attire and had to take a break on twice occasions to adjust herself. But she managed to lift a total of 68 kg. But now the 18-year old Wales lifter Catrin Jones surpasses her with a 70 kg lift.
Sanjita Chanu won the gold medal at Glasgow. She lifted 77 kg in Snatch while lifted 96 kg in Clean and Jerk. She was competing in the women's 48 kg category in the previous Olympics. She lifted a total weight of 173 kg to get to the top podium. After the CWG 2014, she sustained a back injury and hence had to miss out the Asian Games in Incheon and World Championships in Almaty in the same year.
India's Sanjita Chanu will go at the second last position followed by PNG's Loa Dika Toua who both will start with 80 kg lift. Chanu had competed in the 48 kg category in the previous CWG while Dika Toua was competing in the 53 kg category.
And we are off with the women's 53 kg weighlifting competition. Sanjita Chanu from India will be in the competition along with Canada's Rachel LEBLANC-BAZINET who is yet another favorite for a medal. Who will take the win today?
Sanjita Chanu is not new to performing on the big stage - At Glasgow four years ago, the then, 20-year-old went on to win the gold medal for India in women's 58 kg weightlifting category. Now, with Indian weightlifteters already making it big on the first day, with Mirabai Chanu picking up a gold and P Gururaja taking a silver, Sanjita will look to earn another podium finish in women's 53 kg category. Can she win a gold for the second time at CWG?