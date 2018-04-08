CWG 2018 Live, Punam Yadav Women’s 69 kg weightlifting Live Streaming: Punam Yadav eyes another medal for India

CWG 2018 Live, Punam Yadav Women’s 69 kg weightlifting Live: The weightlifting has been the backbone of India’s contingent at Commonwealth Games 2018. India have already won 4 gold, 1 bronze and 1 silver medals in the sport, and now Punam Yadav will attempt to win another one for India in Women’s 69 kg weightlifting. In 2014, Yadav finished in the third position, clinching a bronze medal in the same weight category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow in Scotland. Four years later, the 22-year old will attempt to improve her record and may attempt to go for gold. (CWG 2018 Full Coverage | Day 4 LIVE | Medals Tally)
Highlights
Can Punam Yadav win India's 5th Gold?
At 18 years old, Punam Yadav won the Bronze medal four years ago at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Now, at 22, she will attempt to clinch another medal for India in Gold Coast. Can she win India's 5th gold on Day 4?
England's Sarah Davies has lifted 92 kg in her first attempt with a 92 kg. She climbs to the top. And now comes Australia's champ Pip Malone and she lifts 92 kg easily like a piece of cake. New Zealand's Andrea Hams tries to go for a 92 kg lift, but she drops it.
Canada's Andreanne Messier has climbed to the top after a lift of 89 kg. Terrific work from her. She looked aboslutely in control. No ounce of any sweat on her. She increases her second attempt to 92 kg.
Emanuella Labonne is currently on the top in Snatch with a lift of 85 kg. South Africa's Celestie Engelbrecht successfully lifted 87 kg, except later the referees reviewed and found there was a shoulder to knee and her attempt has been disqualified.
Wales' Faye Pittman failed her first attempt of 78 kg lift. She picked up but tried to lift it to quickly and could not keep the composure and drops it. Second attempt- same! Poor start. Can she lift it the third time? SHE DOES! Terrific. And she smiles as the crowd gives a round of applause.
So far, Nauru's Ricci Daneil has lifted 83 kg in Snatch. She failed her next two attempts of 68 kg. Northern Ireland's Rebekah Thompson lifted 67 kg, but failed to lift her next two attempts of 70 kg and 72 kg. Kirati's Tiiau Bakaekiri has the maximum lift of 73 kg.
Punam Yadav will attempt to lift 95 kg in her first Snatch attempt. Her is the heaviest weight listed down as of now - and she is doing it along it with Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai will also attempt 95 kg.
Nauru's Ricci Daniel will kick off things in Women's 69 kg weightlifting with a Snatch attempt of 63 kg- and she does it easily. Now she will be looking to lift 65 kg in her second attempt. She decides to change it to 68 kg.
