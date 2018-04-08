CWG 2018 Live, Punam Yadav Women’s 69 kg weightlifting Live Streaming: Punam Yadav eyes another medal for India

CWG 2018 Live, Punam Yadav Women’s 69 kg weightlifting Live Streaming: Punam Yadav will attempt to get a podium finish. CWG 2018 Live, Punam Yadav Women’s 69 kg weightlifting Live Streaming: Punam Yadav will attempt to get a podium finish.

CWG 2018 Live, Punam Yadav Women’s 69 kg weightlifting Live: The weightlifting has been the backbone of India’s contingent at Commonwealth Games 2018. India have already won 4 gold, 1 bronze and 1 silver medals in the sport, and now Punam Yadav will attempt to win another one for India in Women’s 69 kg weightlifting. In 2014, Yadav finished in the third position, clinching a bronze medal in the same weight category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow in Scotland. Four years later, the 22-year old will attempt to improve her record and may attempt to go for gold. (CWG 2018 Full Coverage | Day 4 LIVE | Medals Tally)

CWG 2018 Live, Punam Yadav Women’s 69 kg weightlifting Live Streaming: Punam Yadav weightlifting event on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of Punam Yadav event on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.