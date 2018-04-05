CWG 2018 Live, Mirabai Chanu 48kg Weightlifting Live Streaming: Mirabai Chanu sets CWG record, lifts 86 kg in Snatch

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 Live, Mirabai Chanu 48kg Weightlifting Live: Mirabai Chanu sets CWG record. (PTI Photo) Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 Live, Mirabai Chanu 48kg Weightlifting Live: Mirabai Chanu sets CWG record. (PTI Photo)

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 Live, Mirabai Chanu 48kg Weightlifting Live: It has been a strong start for India at the weightlifting event in Commonwealth Games 2018 with Gururaja clinching a silver medal in the men’s 56 kg category for India. Now it will be World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in action on the first day of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in women’s 48 kg category. Chanu will be hoping to clinch a gold in the multi-sport event for her country as she is one of the biggest medal prospects for India.

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 Mirabai Chanu 48 kg weightlifting LIVE streaming: Mirabai Chanu weightlifting 48 kg event will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

