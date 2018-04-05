CWG 2018 Live, Mirabai Chanu 48kg Weightlifting Live Streaming: Mirabai Chanu sets CWG record, lifts 86 kg in Snatch

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 Live, Mirabai Chanu 48kg Weightlifting Live: It has been a strong start for India at the weightlifting event in Commonwealth Games 2018 with Gururaja clinching a silver medal in the men’s 56 kg category for India. Now it will be World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in action on the first day of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in women’s 48 kg category. Chanu will be hoping to clinch a gold in the multi-sport event for her country as she is one of the biggest medal prospects for India.
Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 Mirabai Chanu 48 kg weightlifting LIVE streaming: Mirabai Chanu weightlifting 48 kg event will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
PNG's Thelma Toua lifts 88 kg and takes her total to 153 kg in reach second position. It is the best lift in Clean and Jerk category.
Dinusha GOMES, who lifted 85 70 kg in Snatch has resulted 85 kg in Clean and Jerk taking the total to 155 kg and now she is on the top of the table. Kelly-Jo Robson lifts 86 kg in clean and jerk to reach the second spot with 151 kg total lift.
Lisa TOBIAS who lifted 60 kg in Snatch is now attempting 77 kg in Clean and Jerk. And a terrific lift from her, gives a smile as she increases her total lift to 137 kg. She is now ready for her second attempt of 79 kg. But that remain unsuccesful. Her third and final lift and she gets the green light this time. Takes her total lift to 139 kg.
Seruwaia MALANI goes for her first attempt - and she fails it. Gets all three red lights. It was a bad lift from her. She shifted her weight a little backwards. She gets a green light in her second attempt in 73 kg. Her total weight is now 123 kg. And then she manages to lift 76 kg. Her total weight lift is of 136 kg.
Wales weightlifter Hannah Powell comes for her first attempt and she lifts 65 kg. IT makes her total lift of 121 including the Snatch. Goes for her second attempt, and now she is going for 70 kg. And she lifts it cleanly. Makes her total weight lifted as 126 kg. Now goes for her final attempt - 72 kg - And she gets it done! It increases her total weight to 128 kg.
Mirabai Chanu will now compete in Clean and Jerk in Women's 48 kg weightlifting event. She has already taken a 8 kg lead in Snatch category, creating a CWG record. Now she will look for one clean lift to win the gold for India.
If Mirabai Chanu manages to lift 86 kg, she will surpass her own record. She goes down and lifts the weights easily! She has broken Commonwealth Games record thrice and then she went on to surpass her own personal best record of 86 kg. Now she is smiling!
Mirabai Chanu is already leading in the snatch - she already has an 8 kg lead over other competitiors in Snatch. Now she will try to attempt to go past her personal best of 85 kg.
Mirabai Chanu will now attempt 84 kg - She lifts it cleanly once again, bows down and the crowd bursts into the applause. She looked fierce in her and still looks untroubled.
Mirabai Chanu comes down for her first attempt and she will directly start with an 80 kg lift. She is India's biggest medal prospect. Terrific lift from her, she looks almost comfortable in the attempt! Climbs to the top.
Marie Hanitra Roilya RANAIVOSOA drops it and she could not climb to the top spot. She remains on the top joint spot in the 76 kg.
Marie Hanitra Roilya RANAIVOSOA goes for her 3rd attempt and she lifts the 76 kg weight. Excellent stuff from her. Amanda Braddock comes down for her 3rd attempt and she lifts it as well! Excellent stuff!
Mauritius's Marie Hanitra Roilya RANAIVOSOA goes for her 2nd attempt in snatch category but she drops it. Canada's Amanda Braddock comes for her second attempt and she drops it as well.
It has been a positive strong for India's weightlifting contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with Gururaja claiming a silver medal early in the morning. Now it will 2017 World Champion Mirabai Chanu who will compete in 48 kg weightlifting event. Can she win the first gold for India?