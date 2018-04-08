CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Singapore Mixed-team badminton semifinal Live Streaming: India 1-0 against Singapore

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Singapore Mixed-team badminton semifinal Live: India have been on a rampant run so far in mixed-team event in badminton. They have gone past Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Scotland in their group stages by 5-0. On Saturday, India’s strong badminton contingent defeated Mauritius by 3-0 to make it to the semifinal stages. Now India will have their toughest challenge yet against Singapore who defeated USA to book the semis berth.
CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Singapore Mixed-team badminton semifinal Live Streaming: India vs Singapore badminton mixed-team match on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming of India vs Singapore match on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Highlights
Can India enter the mixed-team final badminton?
India have been on absolutely rampant run, not losing any of their matches in their three matches so far on their way to the semifinal against Singapore. Can they book their final berth?
India are 1-0 up in mixed-team badminton with Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa picking up the first victory. The men's singles competition between Kidambi Srikanth and Kean Yew Loh is currently on and the Indian is in the lead of 11-7 in first game.
India continue to maintain their dominant position in the second game of mixed-doubles event. They are currently leading by 9-7 against Singapore. Singapore pair are keeping their eye on the prize as well. Good contest.
India were in the lead - they were 19-10 ahead, but then the Singapore duo comes back to the compeition with a late surge. The lapse of concentration almost cost them the game. Ashwini and Satwik looked in trouble as Singapre went on to tie to 20-20. But the Indian pair scored twice to win the first game.
India have had to endure a tough contest from Singapore duo but finally India have managed to pick up the win in the first game. India 21-20 against Singapore
N Sikki Reddy and Satwik Rankireddy have been taken right down to the wire by the Singapore mixed-team duo of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Jia Ying Crystal Wong. The score is now 21-20 in the first game! Can India win the game point?
