CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Singapore Mixed-team badminton semifinal Live Streaming: India 1-0 against Singapore

CWG 2018: Kidambi Srikanth continued his supreme form against Mauritius. (PTI) CWG 2018: Kidambi Srikanth continued his supreme form against Mauritius. (PTI)

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Singapore Mixed-team badminton semifinal Live: India have been on a rampant run so far in mixed-team event in badminton. They have gone past Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Scotland in their group stages by 5-0. On Saturday, India’s strong badminton contingent defeated Mauritius by 3-0 to make it to the semifinal stages. Now India will have their toughest challenge yet against Singapore who defeated USA to book the semis berth.

