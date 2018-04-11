CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Streaming: Jitu Rai, Om Mitharval, Ankur Mittal eye medal win

CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Streaming: Jitu Rai eye another gold medal. (PTI) CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Streaming: Jitu Rai eye another gold medal. (PTI)

CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live: India have been on an impressive run in shooting with 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals in the event. On Day 7, Jitu Rai, who earlier clinched gold in 10m air pistol will look to add to the tally when he steps out to compete in Men’s 50m pistol event. Om Mitharval, who also struck bronze in 10m air pistol, will aim to go convert it into silve ror gold and to continue his form this year. Ankur Mittal, who climbed to the top position in World Rankings last year will also compete in Men’s Double Trap and will look to continue his form with a podium finish. (CWG 2018 Day 7 Live Updates | CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG2018 Day 7 Schedule )

