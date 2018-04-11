CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Streaming: Jitu Rai, Om Mitharval, Ankur Mittal eye medal win

CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live: India have been on an impressive run in shooting with 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals in the event. On Day 7, Jitu Rai, who earlier clinched gold in 10m air pistol will look to add to the tally when he steps out to compete in Men’s 50m pistol event. Om Mitharval, who also struck bronze in 10m air pistol, will aim to go convert it into silve ror gold and to continue his form this year. Ankur Mittal, who climbed to the top position in World Rankings last year will also compete in Men’s Double Trap and will look to continue his form with a podium finish. (CWG 2018 Day 7 Live Updates | CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG2018 Day 7 Schedule )
Can India continue its form in shooting on Day 7?
After weightlifters, the marksman have come out all guns blazing for India in the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. India have already won 8 medals in total in the sport and will look to add more on Day 7. Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval will be in action in Men's 50m pistol event while Ankur Mittal will compete in Men's Double Trap event. Can they increase India's medal tally?
After the first three series, here are the scores so far:
Om Mitharval - 89 90 92
Jitu Rai - 93 91 87
It is an action-packed day for India with some of the biggest athletes in action in Gold Coast- Mary Kom will compete in Boxing semifinal while PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will also compete in preliminary rounds of badminton. For all Live updates on CWG Day 7, click here: Commonwealth Games Day 7 LIVE Updates
Jitu Rai has scored 83 points in his first series while Om Mitharval scored 89 in his first series in Men's 50m pistol qualification.
Ankur Mittal is on the top in Men's Double Trap qualification with the current score of 28 in the first series.
Ankur Mittal is competing in the Double Trap qualification round along with Ashab Mohd in the Men's Double Trap event qualification round. We will keep you updated with the latest scores of the qualification round. Stay tuned.
The Qualification round of Men's 50m pistol event has started with and Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval are off the mark. We will keep updating you with the latest scores of the qualification round. Stay tuned!
