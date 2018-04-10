CWG 2018 Live Score India Shooting Live Streaming: Gagan Narang, Chain Singh qualify to 50m Rifle Prone Final

CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Streaming: India shooters have already been on a rampant run with the Manu Bhaker and Jitu Rai winning gold medals at Commonwealth Games 2018, while Heena Sidhu and Mehuli Ghosh took the silver medals. Ravi Kumar, Om Mitharval and Apurvi Chandela have also on the bronze medals for India in the shooting. On Day 6 of CWG, Gagan Narang will look to increase India’s gold medal tally as he competes in Men’s 50m Rifle Prone event. Heena Sidhu will also be in action in Women’s 25m air pistol event. (CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 6)
CWG 2018 Live Updates: Shooting
Heena Sidhu won a medal in Women's 10m Air Pistol. That was a silver medal but on Tuesday she has a chance to better it when she comeptes in the women's 25m Air Pistol event. She will begin as the favourite. The other Indian shooter in action is Gagan Narang who will be competing in Men's 50m Rifle Prone in which he won a silver medal in Glasgow. Can he win a gold here?
Chain Singh also qualified to the 50m Rifle Prone final after he stood in the sixth position with a total of 614.2. Singh was leading earlier wover Narang but he failed to score high points in the final three series and he continued to drop down.
India's Gagan Narang stood in the third position with a total score of 617 in the qualifying round to make it to the final of men's 50m rifle prone event. He scored 102.5, 104.8, 102.3, 103.2, 103.4 and 100.8 in his 6 series, respectively.
India's Annu Singh tops the precision roud with a total of 293 points while Heena Sidhu stood 7th with a total of 286 points. Now the two shooters will compete in 25m air pistol rapid round. The top 8 shooters will qualify for the final.
Annu Singh is currently on top position with a total of 145 while Heena Sidhu is on the fourth position with a total of 143 after two series.
Bangladesh and Falkland Islands have disqualifed so far but all the other countries are still in. Two shooters from India are in top 5 position in Qualifying Rounds for now in - Gagan Narang and Chain Singh.
India's Chain Singh has scored 104.3 in his first series, he scored104.2 in his second series and scored 103.1 in his third series. He is currently leading the table with 30.2 current score in his fourth series. Ganan Narang's scores are 102.5, 104.8 and 102.3 in his three series with a total of 309.6.
After three series of qualification - Gagang Narang is currently on the fifth position with a total point of 237.5. India's Chain Singh is on the top with 280.3.
