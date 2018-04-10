CWG 2018 Live Score India Shooting Live Streaming: Gagan Narang, Chain Singh qualify to 50m Rifle Prone Final

CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Streaming: Heena Sidhu will attempt to win her second medal. (Source: Reuters) CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Streaming: Heena Sidhu will attempt to win her second medal. (Source: Reuters)

CWG 2018 Live Score, India Shooting Live Streaming: India shooters have already been on a rampant run with the Manu Bhaker and Jitu Rai winning gold medals at Commonwealth Games 2018, while Heena Sidhu and Mehuli Ghosh took the silver medals. Ravi Kumar, Om Mitharval and Apurvi Chandela have also on the bronze medals for India in the shooting. On Day 6 of CWG, Gagan Narang will look to increase India’s gold medal tally as he competes in Men’s 50m Rifle Prone event. Heena Sidhu will also be in action in Women’s 25m air pistol event. (CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 6)

CWG 2018 Live Score Shooting Live Streaming: India shooting qualifying and final event on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of shooting qualifying and final event on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.