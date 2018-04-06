CWG 2018 Live updates, Deepak Lather 69kg weightlifting Live streaming: Deepak Lather in silver medal position

CWG 2018 Live, Deepak Lather 69kg weightlifting Live: For 18-year old weightlifter, it is a debut year at Commonwealth Games. The youngster, who came into the limelight, with a national record at the young age of 15 in 2000, is a big medal prospect for India in the men’s 69 kg weightlifting event. In 2017, at Commonwealth Games Championships, Lather won three medals for India, as he struck gold in 69 kg category, along with a bronze in senior’s men section, with a total weight of 295 kg (138kg +157kg). He would look for another medal for India in weightlifting on Thursday.
Deepak Lather has opted for 153 kg as his initial attempt in clean-and-jerk. Sri Lanka's Dissanayake opts for 155 kg, while Wales Gareth Evans and Malaysia's Muhammad Hidayat have opted for 160 for now. Things will be difficult for Lather in clean-and-jerk.
Sri Lanka's Indika Dissanayake tries to go for 138 kg - And he too drops it. It puts him on the top at the Snatch - just a point ahead of India's Deepak Lather and Wales Gareth Evans. This is a contest which is wide open. And everything will come down to Clean-and-Jerk.
Deepak Lather will try to reclaim the lead by going for 138 kg lift at Snatch. This will be an amazing achievement from the 18-year old if he manages to do it. But he drops it- goes backwards after lifting.
Sri Lanka's Indika Dissanayake goes for 137 kg attempt and he finishes it cleanly. This is amazing stuff from the Sri Lankan as it puts him on top of the pile over Deepak Lather and Gareth Evans.
Malaysia's Muhammad Hidayat misses his final attempt! Now he remains only at 131 kg at Snatch - at the 4th place. This could be a costly mistake from the Malaysian.
Wales Gareth Evans lifts 136 kg as he put himself in contention for a medal. Terrific lift from him as he climbs to the top position with Deepak Lather. He is pumped up!
Deepak Lather gets it right in the second attempt as he successfully lifts 136 kg at Snatch! India could be on their way to another medal here. The 18-year old Indian looks so good at the moment.
Malaysia's Muhammad Hidayat misses his 136 kg attempt - This competition is so stiff, he cannot afford any mistakes. But the 5kg jump was too much for him to handle.
Wales Gareth Evans lifts 133 kg in his second attempt cleanly - He has been on a such terrific form at this age. Terrific stuff from the Welshman.
Deepak Lather comes out for India - 1st attempt 132 kg in Snatch - Completes it in style! Easy lift for Deepak Lather as he climbs to the top of table.
Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat goes for a 131 kg attempt - and he manages to do it. Terrific stuff from the 18-year old. He climbs to the top. But now comes. Sri Lanka's Indika Dissanayake and he lifts 132 kg to get to the top!
The Bronze medal winner from 2014 CWG - Vaipava Ioane goes for a 130 kg lift - He lifts it, but his shoulders buckled and he drops it. His best remains 125 kg - and now it looks he might not be on the medal tally in the final ./
Wales' Gareth Evans will directly go for 130 kg lift in Snatch - The highest so far has been 127 kg. He desperately wants a medal. Nice, easy lift from him - he looks in terrific spirit. He looks pumped up.
The 25-year old Abu Safyan will attempt 127 kg in his first attempt. He bends down, picks up the weights , sits but could not stand up. His knees buckled, and his hands went backwards. Huge pressure on him now! He gets a green light on his second attempt, but he does not look happy. Something is bothering him, clearly.
Samoa's Vaipava IOANE has lifted 125 kg in Snatch to climb on the top of the table. It has been clean final two lifts from the Samoan.
Brandon Wakeling remains on 120 kg at Snatch as he failed both his two attempts to lift 124 kg. It would affect the overall standing and he looks upset.
Brandon Wakeling will climb to the top of the standings if he lifts this - He looks confident that he can do this. He lifted 125 kg last year - There seems to be a push on his elbows and it does not look like it is a clean lift at all -- BUT WHAT? The referee has given him a green light! The decision is now being reviewed and it has been declared a bad lift, to dismay of thousands of home fans!
Bangladesh's Shimul Kanti Singha has failed the final two attempts of lifts of 120 kg - and his weight remains 115 kg in Snatch. Australia's Brandon Wakeling remains on the top. New Zealands' Vester Villalon tries to go past it with 122 kg lift - but he drops it!
Australia's own Brandon Wakeling has decided to increase his first weightlift from 117 kg to 119 kg - He will look to take any advantage they can take, and this seems to be a conscious decision. But is it a good one? And now he has gone up to 120 kg! He completes his lift as the crowd breaks into a huge roar - but it is not as clean as he had hoped it would be.
Bangladesh's Shimul Kanti Singha is here to go for a 115 lift - and he completes it easily. Good start for him at Snatch. The crowd gives a huge roar of applause from the youngster.
Meanwhile, India's weightlifter Deepak Lather will the be the last weightlifter to compete in this category - as he has selected the heaviest weightlift of 132 kg in Snatch. Two athletes behind him will be Gareth Evans from Wales and Malaysia's Muhamma Erry Hidayat who both have opted opted 130 kg as their first lift in Snatch.
Drama continues at Gold Coast as Mauritius' weightlifter Dinesh Jeuin starts off with a 106 kg Snatch lift but he almost was timed out. He reached just two seconds before and finished the lift. DRAMA, DRAMA, everywhere!
Bafokeng Moeti from Lesoto starts the men's 69 kg weightlifting event - and he is going for a 95 kg lift. His personal best has been 92 kg lift and this can be tricky for him. Can he do it? NOOOO! Drops it immediately. Wrong strategy - could not even lift it up. And he does it in the third attempt - Clears the Snatch and qualifies for Clean and Jerk.
Deepak Lather will compete for another medal in weightlifting for India - He is just 18 years old and it is his debut in Commonwealth Games. Wish to know more about him - click on the link: Who is Deepak Lather?
The 18-year old Deepak Lather is India's youngest member of the weightlifting contingent. But with his tremendous record in the Commonwealth Championships in 2017, he is a big medal prospect. India have already won three medals in weightlifting - Sanjita Chanu (Gold), Mirabai Chanu (Gold) and T Gururaja (Silver). Deepak Lather will look for another podium finish. Can he do it?