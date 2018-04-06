CWG 2018 Live updates, Deepak Lather 69kg weightlifting Live streaming: Deepak Lather in silver medal position

CWG 2018 Live, Deepak Lather 69kg weightlifting Live: Deepak Lather eyes medal win at CWG. CWG 2018 Live, Deepak Lather 69kg weightlifting Live: Deepak Lather eyes medal win at CWG.

CWG 2018 Live, Deepak Lather 69kg weightlifting Live: For 18-year old weightlifter, it is a debut year at Commonwealth Games. The youngster, who came into the limelight, with a national record at the young age of 15 in 2000, is a big medal prospect for India in the men’s 69 kg weightlifting event. In 2017, at Commonwealth Games Championships, Lather won three medals for India, as he struck gold in 69 kg category, along with a bronze in senior’s men section, with a total weight of 295 kg (138kg +157kg). He would look for another medal for India in weightlifting on Thursday.

CWG 2018 Live, Deepak Lather 69kg weightlifting Live streaming: Deepak Lather event on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of Mirabai Chanu event on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

CWG 2018 Live, Deepak Lather 69kg weightlifting Live updates:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd