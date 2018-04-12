CWG 2018 Live, Wresting Live Streaming: Babita Kumari, Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware start with easy wins

CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live: Wrestling gets underway on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games and with that emerge hopes of plenty of medals to be added to India’s tally. On the first day of action from the mat, Babita Kumari and Sushil Kumar are the key wrestlers who will be in competition. All eyes will be transfixed on Sushil as he returns to the mat on the international arena and at a big event since the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014. Rahul Aware and Kiran are the other wrestlers in action and the nation would hope for a medal from all four.
CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Streaming: All the action will continue to unfold from Gold Coast at the CWG 2018 with Sony Ten the network providers. The Games can be followed on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten ESPN. It can be streamed live on SonyLiv. IndianExpress.com will have all the action as it unfolds from the wrestling mat.
(CWG 2018 Day 8 Live | CWG 2018 Medals Tally | CWG 2018 Day 8 Schedule)
Highlights
Kiran wins
In Freestyle 76kg category, Kiran beats Danielle Sino Guemde of Cameroon. A close enough first round where Kiran led 4-1 turns into a one-sided affair in the second round with Kiran picking up 7 points. Another win by technical superiority
Babita Kumari wins
Babita Kumari goes 2-0 in the round robin. Beats Deepika Dilhani of Sri Lanka in the 53kg Nordic by 4-0 in just one round. Easy as they come.
Rahul Aware wins
Rahul Aware keeps India's winning run this morning going. Downs George Ramm of England. Wins three points in the first round. And further eight points in the second round to win on technical superiority. Four classification points for him as well
Sushil Kumar wins
Sushil Kumar starts with a comprehensive win on technical superiority over Canada's Jevon Balfour. Takes four classification points in the win. 11-0 before the bout was interrupted. Four points in the first period and seven in the next
Babita Kumari wins
Babita Kumari starts with a tough win in the first round robin bout. Made to work hard and battle it out through the course. Started the slower of the two wrestlers before picking up pace to beat Nigeria's 19-year-old Samuel Bose.
In Freestyle 76kg category, Kiran beats Danielle Sino Guemde of Cameroon. A close enough first round where Kiran led 4-1 turns into a one-sided affair in the second round with Kiran picking up 7 points. Another win by technical superiority
Babita Kumari goes 2-0 in the round robin. Beats Deepika Dilhani of Sri Lanka in the 53kg Nordic by 4-0 in just one round. Easy as they come.
Rahul Aware keeps India's winning run this morning going. Downs George Ramm of England. Wins three points in the first round. And further eight points in the second round to win on technical superiority. Four classification points for him as well
Sushil Kumar starts with a comprehensive win on technical superiority over Canada's Jevon Balfour. Takes four classification points in the win. 11-0 before the bout was interrupted. Four points in the first period and seven in the next
Babita Kumari starts with a tough win in the first round robin bout. Made to work hard and battle it out through the course. Started the slower of the two wrestlers before picking up pace to beat Nigeria's 19-year-old Samuel Bose.
Babita Kumari is on the mat for her first match against Samuel Bose of Nigeria. Worth pointing out that this is being played in a round robin format considering the few opponents in this 53kg nomadic category
Hello and Good Morning! We're ready for action from the wrestling mat to begin at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Babita Kumari, Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware and Kiran will be in action in their respective weight category today. With fewer opponents in the 53kg category, Babita will be taking the mat four times.