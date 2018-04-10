CWG 2018 Live, India vs South Africa Hockey Live Score: Ind 0-0 SA in third-quarter

CWG 2018, India vs South Africa Live Score: India take on South Africa’s challenge in their fourth encounter in Women’s Pool A match at Commonwealth Games 2018 on Tuesday. The women’s team returned to winning ways after their initial 2-3 defeat against Wales as they embarrassed Malaysia 4-1 in their next match. They then went on to defeat Olympic champions England 2-1 to keep their semifinal hope alive. India women hockey match on Day 6 of CWG will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Score and Updates as India take on South Africa in women's hockey in Gold Coast.
Highlights
Half-time
India and South Africa fail to break the deadlock at half-time as the score stands at 0-0. A number of missed opportunities from both sides.
End of first quarter
The first quarter of India's final Pool A match ends goalless. India cannot risk losing this match and must be more careful in defence.
Starting XI
Here are India's starting XI: Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Savita (GK), Vandana, Namita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sunita Lakra, Sushila, Rani (C) and Lilima Minz
India vs South Africa
Welcome to our live coverage of India's fourth appearance in CWG 2018 as they take on South Africa in women's hockey in hope of a semifinal berth. After shock loss against Wales, India did well to beat Malaysia and Olympic gold-medalists England.
India do really well to defend their penalty corner. That was brilliant after SA get three attempts. Chamberlains flick was on point but Savita does well to block it. Close shave for India.
Third quarter starts with a penalty corner awarded to SA after a good build-up.
Five minutes remain for it to be half-time and still 0-0 on the scoreboard. Both the teams look composed and in no hurry to score goals.
SA are doing well to put pressure on India and they look comfortable stealing possession from India.
India miss a good opportunity at the start of the second quarter as the Indian women charge confidently but SA keep their defence strong.
Sunita takes India's penalty corner. It was a good opportunity but the ball just goes over the net.
That was close for India. South Africa charge but Savita does brilliantly to block it. India need to be more careful.
Nehal Goel goes for the goal in the first quarter but SA goalkeeper pushes it away easily.
South Africa dominate at the start of the match but gets cleared by the Indian defence. It will be the end of the hockey Indian women's campaign if they lose this one.
Few minutes to go before the final Pool A match between India and South Africa begins. India need a win or a draw to qualify for the semifinals. The men's side have already booked their semifinals berth.
