CWG 2018 Live, India vs South Africa Hockey Live Score: Ind 0-0 SA in third-quarter

CWG 2018, India vs South Africa Live Score: India eye semifinal berth as they face South Africa on Tuesday. CWG 2018, India vs South Africa Live Score: India eye semifinal berth as they face South Africa on Tuesday.

CWG 2018, India vs South Africa Live Score: India take on South Africa’s challenge in their fourth encounter in Women’s Pool A match at Commonwealth Games 2018 on Tuesday. The women’s team returned to winning ways after their initial 2-3 defeat against Wales as they embarrassed Malaysia 4-1 in their next match. They then went on to defeat Olympic champions England 2-1 to keep their semifinal hope alive. India women hockey match on Day 6 of CWG will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.