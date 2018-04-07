CWG 2018 Live, India vs Mauritius Badminton mixed-team Live Streaming: India take 1-0 lead after men’s doubles

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Mauritius Badminton Mixed-team Live: India face Mauritius in the first quarterfinals of the mixed-team badminton event on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2018. India have been absolutely dominant so far, defeating Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Scotland with a 5-0 clean sweep in all their matches so far. The form of individual stars Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth has been tremendous. PV Sindhu, who suffered an ankle sprain, has not competed so far but may return during the quarters.
CWG 2018 Live, India vs Mauritius Badminton Mixed-team Live Streaming: India vs Mauritius badminton mixed team event on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Mauritius' player nets her attempted drop shot and Ponappa/Reddy win the opening game 21-8. Been smooth sailing once again for India
N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa look to be in great touch and are in convincing 11-3 lead in the first game. No real threat from Aurelie Marie Elisa Allet and Nicki Chan-Lam
Thumping start by Satwik and Chirag in the men's doubles. Don't give their Mauritian counterparts any chance. Win the opening match 21-12, 21-3 with the second game taking just 12 minutes. The match wrapped up in 26 minutes.
We will be starting with Men's Doubles in this quarterfinal between India and Mauritius. Satwik Rankireddy to partner Chirag Shetty against Aatish Lubah and Christopher Jean Paul.
As per the order, PV Sindhu continues to be rested for singles event it seems.
In 15 matches so far, India's strong badminton contingent has not lost a single match. India defeated Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Scotland by 5-0 in all the three matches. Now in the quarters, India will take on Mauritius in mixed-team badminton event. Exciting contest to come.