CWG 2018 Live, India vs Mauritius Badminton mixed-team Live Streaming: India take 1-0 lead after men’s doubles

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Mauritius Badminton Mixed-team Live: India face Mauritius in the first quarterfinals of the mixed-team badminton event on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2018. India have been absolutely dominant so far, defeating Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Scotland with a 5-0 clean sweep in all their matches so far. The form of individual stars Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth has been tremendous. PV Sindhu, who suffered an ankle sprain, has not competed so far but may return during the quarters.

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Mauritius Badminton Mixed-team Live Streaming: India vs Mauritius badminton mixed team event on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

CWG 2018, India vs Mauritius badminton Live Scores and Updates: