CWG 2018 Live Score India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming: India 1-1 Malaysia in Q2

By: Express Web Desk | Gold Coast | Updated: April 10, 2018 5:34:12 am
CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Malaysia Hockey Live: After a disappointing start against Pakistan in Commonwealth Games in Men’s Hockey, India found their groove back against Wales after they managed to pick up a 4-3 win in the final few minutes of the match. Goals from SV Sunil, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh took India to their victory against their opponents in their second Pool B match. The win would boost the morale of the side who were picked apart for their defensive play against Pakistan in their opening match in Gold Coast which led to them drawing the encounter 2-2 in the last second. Up against Malaysia, India would look to continue their winning run. (CWG 2018 Live S)

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming: India vs Malaysia hockey men’s on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of India vs Malaysia hockey match on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

05:34 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
25' India fail to score!

SV Sunil had a brilliant chance to put India into lead but he has missed an easy chance. Mandeep Singh gave a slow cross from inside the D towards Sunil who fails to connect his stick to the ball. It goes wide

05:32 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
22' India miss chance

That was so close for Mandeep. He receives the ball inside the Malaysia D but is guarded brilliantly by the defender. He tries the reverse flick which has gone over the bar. That was very close to being the second goal

05:27 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
18' PC to India: No goal

India ean themselves a penalty corner in the second quarter. It's a powerful flick from Harmanpreet Singh but it is wide. They fail to covert it. The score is still 1-1 against Malaysia

05:25 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
GOAL! India 1-1 Malaysia

Goal for Malaysia! SV Sunil loses the ball in the midfield and Malaysia are quick to attack. India defence it a bit out of line. Faizal Saari gets the ball inside the Indian D and fakes Sreejesh who has dived and committed himself. Saari gets to tight angle but has a open goal and finds the back of the board! Very good goal from Malaysia.

05:21 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
End of Q1: India 1-0 Malaysia

India manage to keep their one goal lead over Malaysia at the end of the first quarter. They have been the better team in that quarter and have attacked more. They would like to continue their game in the second quarter

05:10 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
6'PC to Malaysia

Malaysia have earned themselves a penalty corner in the sixth minute! Great chance to equalise. There is the push, the flick is wide. No equaliser from Malaysia. India counter but that is cut short

05:08 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
GOAL! India 1-0 Malaysia

India convert the PC and take the lead in the third minute! Early goal for India as they convert the penalty corner through Harmanpreet Singh. Brilliant flick from the defender and there is no chance for the Malaysia goalkeeper to stop that

05:06 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
India attack early

India begin with an attacking mindset. They have taken the ball into the Malaysia half more than Malaysia coming to India's half. India's speed far better than Malaysia and now Mandeep Singh has earned India their first penalty corner

05:01 (IST) 10 Apr 2018
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score

Hello and welcome to the coverage of India's hockey match against Malaysia. India have played two games and have won one while the other was a draw. In their first game, they drew with Pakistan but bounced back to defeat Wales in the second game. A win against Malaysia on Wednesday will take them to the semi-final. Can they do it?

India have remained unbeaten in Commonwealth Games 2018 in Men's Hockey so far. The first encounter against Pakistan ended in a 2-2 draw, where the Sjoerd Marijne's side were picked apart for their defensive strategies. In the second game, India showed their tenacity as they scored two goals in the final quarter to pick-up the win. A win here against Malaysia will take them through to the semi-final. A loss here will mean they need to beat England in their final game to advance. Big match this for India and even for Malaysia. Can India prove the initial doubters wrong against Malaysia?

