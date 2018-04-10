CWG 2018 Live Score India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming: India 1-1 Malaysia in Q2

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Malaysia Hockey Live: India face Malaysia in Men’s Hockey. PTI) CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Malaysia Hockey Live: India face Malaysia in Men’s Hockey. PTI)

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Malaysia Hockey Live: After a disappointing start against Pakistan in Commonwealth Games in Men’s Hockey, India found their groove back against Wales after they managed to pick up a 4-3 win in the final few minutes of the match. Goals from SV Sunil, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh took India to their victory against their opponents in their second Pool B match. The win would boost the morale of the side who were picked apart for their defensive play against Pakistan in their opening match in Gold Coast which led to them drawing the encounter 2-2 in the last second. Up against Malaysia, India would look to continue their winning run. (CWG 2018 Live S)

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming: India vs Malaysia hockey men’s on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of India vs Malaysia hockey match on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.