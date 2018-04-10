CWG 2018 Live Score India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming: India 1-1 Malaysia in Q2

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Malaysia Hockey Live: After a disappointing start against Pakistan in Commonwealth Games in Men’s Hockey, India found their groove back against Wales after they managed to pick up a 4-3 win in the final few minutes of the match. Goals from SV Sunil, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh took India to their victory against their opponents in their second Pool B match. The win would boost the morale of the side who were picked apart for their defensive play against Pakistan in their opening match in Gold Coast which led to them drawing the encounter 2-2 in the last second. Up against Malaysia, India would look to continue their winning run. (CWG 2018 Live S)
Highlights
GOAL! India 1-1 Malaysia
Goal for Malaysia! SV Sunil loses the ball in the midfield and Malaysia are quick to attack. India defence it a bit out of line. Faizal Saari gets the ball inside the Indian D and fakes Sreejesh who has dived and committed himself. Saari gets to tight angle but has a open goal and finds the back of the board! Very good goal from Malaysia.
GOAL! India 1-0 Malaysia
India convert the PC and take the lead in the third minute! Early goal for India as they convert the penalty corner through Harmanpreet Singh. Brilliant flick from the defender and there is no chance for the Malaysia goalkeeper to stop that
SV Sunil had a brilliant chance to put India into lead but he has missed an easy chance. Mandeep Singh gave a slow cross from inside the D towards Sunil who fails to connect his stick to the ball. It goes wide
That was so close for Mandeep. He receives the ball inside the Malaysia D but is guarded brilliantly by the defender. He tries the reverse flick which has gone over the bar. That was very close to being the second goal
India ean themselves a penalty corner in the second quarter. It's a powerful flick from Harmanpreet Singh but it is wide. They fail to covert it. The score is still 1-1 against Malaysia
India manage to keep their one goal lead over Malaysia at the end of the first quarter. They have been the better team in that quarter and have attacked more. They would like to continue their game in the second quarter
Malaysia have earned themselves a penalty corner in the sixth minute! Great chance to equalise. There is the push, the flick is wide. No equaliser from Malaysia. India counter but that is cut short
India begin with an attacking mindset. They have taken the ball into the Malaysia half more than Malaysia coming to India's half. India's speed far better than Malaysia and now Mandeep Singh has earned India their first penalty corner
Hello and welcome to the coverage of India's hockey match against Malaysia. India have played two games and have won one while the other was a draw. In their first game, they drew with Pakistan but bounced back to defeat Wales in the second game. A win against Malaysia on Wednesday will take them to the semi-final. Can they do it?