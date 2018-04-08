CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs England Women’s Hockey Live Streaming: India 0-1 against England at half time

CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Women’s Hockey Live: India’s start in the tournament in Women’s Hockey has been a bit of a mixed one. The side led by Rani Rampal suffered a shock defeat against Wales in the opening match on the first day of Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. But the 3-2 defeat did nothing to bring down the morale of the side as they went on to smash Malaysia in their next match on the second day at Gold Coast by 4-1. Now, India will get ready to face their toughest competition in the tournament, against England as they look to qualify forward. (CWG 2018 Full Coverage | Day 4 LIVE | Medals Tally)
Highlights
First half - INDIA 0-1 England
This match started very quickly with England scoring in just the first minute. But since then, India have been maintaining their resistance, doing everything with therir strength to not allow another goal. So far, they have succeeded.
1' GOAL!
GOALLL! What a start for England with Alexandra Danson smashing it behind the nets in the 35th second of the match. India are lagging behind now. The defence was caught napping and England took the advantage. ENG 1-0 IND
England - A tough challenge for India
England has been absolutely ruthless in the competition so far in Women's Hockey. They defeated South Africa 2-0 on the opening day. A day later, England smashed Malaysia 7-0 to pick up their second win. Now as India get ready to face the European giant, they need to be on their toes against a side that has not allowed a single goal in their corner in two matches. The defence could be the key here. Can India pull off a surprise win?
England have their third penalty corner in a row - the strike again saved by the Indian defender - and this must be frustrating for the European team. They have given their everything to score a goal here but India's resistance is commendable.
England are claiming a push with the stick and the referee gives a penalty corner. India review the decision and the replays showed it was a clear contact. Poor review. Terrific strike from the corner and it hits the cross bar. Indian defence shambles it away to safety, but the referee again gives a penalty corner.
In spite of a goal in just the first minute of the match, India have managed to keep up their composure to not allow England to take any further charge. They have not been really aggressive and have not created too many chances - but have not allowed any more goals.
Terrific stuff from England - they are playing a terrrific passing game. They passed the ball inside the semicircle and Indian defenders looked confused. The ball ended just a yard away from Savita Punia to England attacker - but her flick went wide.
England continuing to dominate in the second quarter, keeping the possession with themselves and they get a penalty corner! Can they score from this one? It is a great opportunity for them. MISS! The shot was wide off the mark.
Terrific work from England women as they passed the ball inside the box to the attacker but the shot was terrificly saved by India's goalkeeper Savita Punia. That marks the end of first quarter. England 1-0 after first quarter!
India are having to work hard in the middle against England to keep up the possession - Indian Eves are not getting the passes right, neither are they picking up the passes cleanly. It has bee a poor start from India.
PC to India! Can they equalise from it? No... terrible pick from the Indian player from the pass and there was no deflection before the shot. NO GOAL!
England are in control at the moment with India struggling to find a way to get back into the match. England are maintaining possession and are causing troubles to India's defence. Goalkeeper Savita Punia already had to make a couple of saves.
Here are the starting XI for India:
