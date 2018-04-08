CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs England Women’s Hockey Live Streaming: India 0-1 against England at half time

CWG 2018 LIVE Score, India vs England, Women’s Hockey Live Streaming: India will face England in Women’s Hockey. (PTI) CWG 2018 LIVE Score, India vs England, Women’s Hockey Live Streaming: India will face England in Women’s Hockey. (PTI)

CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Women’s Hockey Live: India’s start in the tournament in Women’s Hockey has been a bit of a mixed one. The side led by Rani Rampal suffered a shock defeat against Wales in the opening match on the first day of Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. But the 3-2 defeat did nothing to bring down the morale of the side as they went on to smash Malaysia in their next match on the second day at Gold Coast by 4-1. Now, India will get ready to face their toughest competition in the tournament, against England as they look to qualify forward. (CWG 2018 Full Coverage | Day 4 LIVE | Medals Tally)

CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Women’s Hockey Live Streaming: India vs England Women’s Hockey match on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming of India vs England Hockey match on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.