CWG 2018 Live Updates India vs England Hockey Live Score: England lead 1-0 against India at halftime

CWG 2018 Live Updates India vs England Hockey Live Score: It has been a tremendous comeback for India in Hockey after a poor start to the their Commonwealth Games 2018 campaign in Gold Coast. After drawing 2-2 against Pakistan in their opening game, India faced massive criticism for not having a single shot on target in the second half of the game. But the side bounced back strongly in their next fixture against Wales as they picked up a morale-boosting 4-3 victory with two goals coming in the final quarter of the match. With needing one more win to enter the semifinals, India came up with an inspiring performance against Malaysia to beat their Asian rivals 2-1. Harmanpreet Singh scored both goals for India in the first and third quarter to pick up the win for his side. When facing England in their final group game, India will look to pick up another win and finish at the top of the group and avoid Australia in the semis. With a win, they will take the top spot in the group and will face the second placed team from Pool A. Australia have already finished at the top of Pool A.