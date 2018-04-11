CWG 2018 Live Updates India vs England Hockey Live Score: England lead 1-0 against India at halftime

CWG 2018 Live Updates India vs England Hockey Live Score: It has been a tremendous comeback for India in Hockey after a poor start to the their Commonwealth Games 2018 campaign in Gold Coast. After drawing 2-2 against Pakistan in their opening game, India faced massive criticism for not having a single shot on target in the second half of the game. But the side bounced back strongly in their next fixture against Wales as they picked up a morale-boosting 4-3 victory with two goals coming in the final quarter of the match. With needing one more win to enter the semifinals, India came up with an inspiring performance against Malaysia to beat their Asian rivals 2-1. Harmanpreet Singh scored both goals for India in the first and third quarter to pick up the win for his side. When facing England in their final group game, India will look to pick up another win and finish at the top of the group and avoid Australia in the semis. With a win, they will take the top spot in the group and will face the second placed team from Pool A. Australia have already finished at the top of Pool A.
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Updates India vs England Hockey Live Score: India Hockey vs England Hockey CWG 2018 from Gold Coast
India have played three games in CWG 2018 and won two of them. In their first game, India drew 2-2 against Pakistan. They beat Wales 4-3 in the second game and finally on Tuesday, they beat Malaysia to qualify for the final. Now, India will face their competition in the tournament so far, against England. India would look to eye another victory so that they could top their group and avoid a clash against Australia in the semifinal. But against a side like England, a win for Sjoerd Marijne's side will not be an easy task. India need to be on their toes when defending and also look to ensure they keep up the pressure when attacking.
England score!
England score! David Condon scores with a reverse shot. A pass from the right finds Condon in front of goal who scored through Sreejesh's legs.
India 0-0 England at end of first quarter
It is 0-0 so far after 15 minutes of play. India came close to scoring on two occassions but wasn't clinical in their finishing. The only time England threatened to score was during a penalty corner that was deftly put away by India's Sreejesh.
India miss two early chances
India come close to opening the scoreline. They are not allowing the English defence to settle. Dilpreet fails to convert another chance after he makes a hash of a deflected pass from captain Manpreet Singh.
India finished the second quarter, trailing by one goal to nil. In the last minute, a shot from the right fails to find Aakashdeep who would have loved to test England's goalkeeper. India did not get a single shot on goal in the second quarter. England so far got two penaly corners, one each in both quarters. Sreejesh saved both.
With just three minutes left in the second quarter, India is yet to make an attempt on goal. It appears forwards Aakashdeep and Sunil are starved of service from midfield. The English defence is now more formidable than it was in the first quarter. And there is tremendous ball movement from the English at the moment as they open up the field from the left and right.
Penalty corner for England. And Sreejesh struggles but saves it in the end. He stops the shot after leaping to his right and swats the rebound before England players could get to it.
England score! David Condon scores with a reverse shot. A pass from the right finds Condon in front of goal who scored through Sreejesh's legs.
It is 0-0 so far after 15 minutes of play. India came close to scoring on two occassions but wasn't clinical in their finishing. The only time England threatened to score was during a penalty corner that was deftly put away by India's Sreejesh.
The pace of the game has been steady so far. There is no sense of urgency from both sides as they have already qualified for the semifinals. India, however, will be hoping to win this tie and finish as Group A winners. This will ensure that they will avoid hosts Australia. A draw will also not be enough for India as England enjoy a superior goal difference.
We are now at the halfway mark of the first quarter. India had the best of the chances so far. England is finding it hard to penetrate India's defence. India, on the other hand, is starting most of their attacks from the right.
England get a penalty corner. Sreejesh leans to his right to knock the ball off the field. India can breathe again. We are also seeing the game's first substitutions. India send on Mandeep Singh.
India come close to opening the scoreline. They are not allowing the English defence to settle. Dilpreet fails to convert another chance after he makes a hash of a deflected pass from captain Manpreet Singh.
And we are off. Harmanpreet with a one-two on the right. His pass fails to find any Indian players at the front. England gets back possession.
Like India, their opponent England also won two out of their three group games. England also drew Pakistan 2-2. Their most dominating performance at the Commonwealth Games came during their opening match against Malaysia, whom they trounced 7-0. England has a tight defence in comparison to India as they had conceeded just four so far to India's six goals and scored 12 goals, four more than India.
Despite qualifying for the semifinals, India will be looking for a win in this match against England in order to avoid hosts Australia. If India wins, they will finish on top of Group B and will take on the team which finishes second in Group A. Australia will finish on top of Group A.