CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Hockey Live Score: India trail 1-2 in bronze medal match

CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Hockey Live: India take on England in bronze medal game. CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Hockey Live: India take on England in bronze medal game.

CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Hockey Live Updates: India were pushed in the group stages of the Commonwealth Games 2018 with a draw against Pakistan to start with. Thereafter, India produced a remarkable 4-3 win against Wales but the comeback was more a sign of India’s defensive woes and inability to score from penalty coners. In the next match, India beat Malaysia 2-1 in another uneven showing. In the final group game, India beat England 4-3 in bit of fantastic come-from-behind hockey. The team’s luck ran out as they went down 2-3 to New Zealand in the semifinal. Now, they take on England for a chance at bronze medal. The action will unfold on Sony Ten Network and on SonyLiv for streaming. IndianExpress.com will have all the goals, updates and score from CWG 2018.