CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Hockey Live Score: India trail 1-2 in bronze medal match

CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Hockey Live Updates: India were pushed in the group stages of the Commonwealth Games 2018 with a draw against Pakistan to start with. Thereafter, India produced a remarkable 4-3 win against Wales but the comeback was more a sign of India’s defensive woes and inability to score from penalty coners. In the next match, India beat Malaysia 2-1 in another uneven showing. In the final group game, India beat England 4-3 in bit of fantastic come-from-behind hockey. The team’s luck ran out as they went down 2-3 to New Zealand in the semifinal. Now, they take on England for a chance at bronze medal. The action will unfold on Sony Ten Network and on SonyLiv for streaming. IndianExpress.com will have all the goals, updates and score from CWG 2018.
CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Live Hockey Score and Updates from Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast
GOAL! India 1-2 England
Sam Ward helps England take 2-1 lead in the third quarter. India coach Sjoerd Marijne shakes his head in anger. India need to find a way to level the match once again. And with that comes an end of third quarter.
GOAL! India 1-1 England
First penalty corner for India. AND INDIA SCORE! Good flick by Varun as he sends the ball past England goalkeeper. India level the game at 1-1 in the second quarter
GOAL! India 0-1 England
England receive the first penalty corner of the match. India successful in blocking it. Goes again for penalty corner. This time they do it through Sam Ward's drag-flick. England 1-0 in first quarter.
Starting XI for India: Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Mandeep Singh, Lalit Updadhyay, PR Sreejesh (GK), Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Amit Rohidas
India vs England for bronze medal
India haven't had the great of tournaments at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Despite winning against England, Wales and Malaysia, India's showing has been far from convincing. Close wins of 4-3 twice and 2-1 while drawing 2-2 with Pakistan, did get India into the semifinals but the danger signs were always there. It came true eventually against New Zealand when India lose 2-3. England were beaten by Australia in their semifinal and it results into a rematch at CWG 2018 with bronze medal on the line
England get another penalty corner but PR Sreejesh comes to India's rescue with a great save. That could have proved costly for India. India now need to attack.
India build up beautifully but fail at finishing to what could have been a great goal. India look more aggressive now.
Third quarter underway. India create a chance but Lalit Updadhyay sends it wide. India have come in this quarter with a good energy.
India found energy towards the end of the second quarter as they put on their attacking mode. The men in blue were this close to taking a lead but England's strong defense came to their rescue.
Poor attack by India. Even though the men in blue create a chance, there is no one in the circle to take the rebound. India fails to use the opportunity to their advantage
Referee announces second penalty corner for England but India go for a video review. India retain their referral and deny England a chance to take lead
England women team in the stands watching the match. Earlier in the day, Indian women went down against England to lose out on a bronze medal. India will be hoping to script a different story.
India still have not found their groove as England continue to dominate in India's circle. India need to create more chances.
India had ball possession early in the first quarter but England defended well to steal the ball as well as the show early in the game. They looked strong and converted the first penalty corner into a goal.
What a save! England were an inch away from taking a 2-0 lead as they look dangerous today.
India missed their penalty corner expert Rupinder in their semifinal match. It proved costly for them against New Zealand. They would be hoping to clear this one without him
India play England in the Commonwealth Games in hope of a bronze medal. India had beaten England 4-3 the last time they met. The men in blue will be hoping for a similar result today.
