CWG 2018 Live India vs England Hockey Live Score: India 0-2 England in 3rd quarter

India were not able to get past the mighty Australians in the semi-final and will now play England in the bronze medal play-off game in Gold Coast. The game against Australia was not the best outing for them despite them keeping the hosts down to one goal. That goal proved to be the difference between the two teams and India lost he semifinal. India will now take on England in the bronze medal match and will be confident against them as they did defeat them in the group stage game. England were up 1-0 in that game before India mounted a comeback and beat the Olympic champions 2-1. Now, they need to repeat the performance to win the bronze medal. India captain has already expressed her disappointment on missing out on the gold medal match. A bronze will be a good consolation for India. (CWG 2018 Day 10 Live)
CWG 2018 Live, India vs England Hockey Live score: India vs England Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
India and England suffered heartbreaks in the semi-finals. India lost to Australia 1-0 after their defensive setup, which was watertight in the first half, was broken by Australia in the second. England got even closer than India in their semi-final against New Zealand with the match being decided on shootouts. India showed a lot of respect to the Australians in the semi-finals and the hosts somewhat overwhelmed them in the second half. It is quite possible that India would use a more positive route in this match. The last match between these two sides turned out to be an absolute thriller in which India showed oodles of character to come back from 1-0 down.
GOAL! India 0-1 England in the 2nd quarter
And this PC works for England. It is their third penalty corner of the match and Hollie Pearne-Webbflicks it into the India net. India have no choice but to attack now.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the bronze medal match between India and England
India have taken control and putting on a full press whenever England get on the ball. England are being narrowed down and India are exploiting the spaces. The only thing lacking is being clinical inside the D to put it past Madeleine Hinch.
India with a more assertive start to this second half. Vandana Kataria is back with a bandaging on her head and she forces the PC. It is taken and the England keeper is unable to clear it off to safety, India go in again and force another PC that comes to nothing.
Vandana Kataria's injury has been a bit of a turning point here. England have been dominant since then and that has led to three penalty corners, one of which was converted.
England win a penalty corner and the flick is blocked away by India. That went off the foot so another PC. England line up....
No goals to report or even shots on target but the Indian defence have been a little slack in the last few minutes, something that England are looking to exploit. A pass comes in from the right and Indian keeper Savita dives to her right to ward it away. Her team mates were all stationary.
India have been assertive but they have been a different side since Vandana had to be led off the ground after receiving a sickening blow to the head off a rebound. Thus far, it has been a pretty even affair.
England make some inroads and earn a penalty corner. It comes to nothing for them but England have been more assertive since Vandana's departure.
India get a penalty corner early on, the drag flick saved by the keeper and it rebounds straight to the head of Vandana Katariya. She needs treatment and it is not yet clear as to whether she can make a comeback. She is a key player and so that is an early set back for India.
India have started the match on an aggressive note, pressing the English defence more often than not. It has been a positive start from Rani Rampal and co.