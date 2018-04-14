CWG 2018 Live India vs England Hockey Live Score: India 0-2 England in 3rd quarter

CWG 2018 LIVE Score, India vs England Women’s Hockey Live: India had defeated England earlier in their Pool A match. (PTI) CWG 2018 LIVE Score, India vs England Women’s Hockey Live: India had defeated England earlier in their Pool A match. (PTI)

India were not able to get past the mighty Australians in the semi-final and will now play England in the bronze medal play-off game in Gold Coast. The game against Australia was not the best outing for them despite them keeping the hosts down to one goal. That goal proved to be the difference between the two teams and India lost he semifinal. India will now take on England in the bronze medal match and will be confident against them as they did defeat them in the group stage game. England were up 1-0 in that game before India mounted a comeback and beat the Olympic champions 2-1. Now, they need to repeat the performance to win the bronze medal. India captain has already expressed her disappointment on missing out on the gold medal match. A bronze will be a good consolation for India. (CWG 2018 Day 10 Live)