CWG 2018 Live Score India vs Australia Hockey Live: India 0-0 Australia at half

CWG 2018 Live India vs Australia Hockey Live Score: India women’s hockey team take on Australia in the semi-final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games hockey on Thursday in Gold Coast. India team have been in some good form in this tournament and even upset Olympic champions England in the group stages. Now, they face another tough test against Australia in the semi-final. A win here would take them to the final which will be a big achievement. India last won a gold medal in women’s hockey in 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. This is another big opportunity for the team which is led by Rani Rampal. Australia will be a tough team to beat as they are unbeaten in the tournament and won the match when the two teams met each other last time. Catch India vs Australia Hockey Live Score from CWG 2018 Live Updates.