CWG 2018 Live Score India vs Australia Hockey Live: India 0-0 Australia at half

CWG 2018 Live India vs Australia Hockey Live Score: India women’s hockey team take on Australia in the semi-final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games hockey on Thursday in Gold Coast. India team have been in some good form in this tournament and even upset Olympic champions England in the group stages. Now, they face another tough test against Australia in the semi-final. A win here would take them to the final which will be a big achievement. India last won a gold medal in women’s hockey in 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. This is another big opportunity for the team which is led by Rani Rampal. Australia will be a tough team to beat as they are unbeaten in the tournament and won the match when the two teams met each other last time. Catch India vs Australia Hockey Live Score from CWG 2018 Live Updates.
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live India vs Australia Hockey Live Score: India vs Australia Live CWG 2018 Hockey Live Updates
Confident after three consecutive victories, Indian women hockey team face hosts Australia in the semifinals of Commonwealth Games 2018 on Thursday. After a sad start to the tournament which saw them going down against Wales, Rani-Rampal-led side went on to beat Olympic champions England in the group stages. They then went on to a win a very tense game against South Africa 1-0 to book their semifinal berth. India finished second in Pool A with nine points from four matches but now face a very tough challenge in Australia, who have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. India last won a gold medal in women’s hockey in Commonwealth Games 2002 in Manchester.
Highlights
End of Q1: India 0-0 Australia
Some quality hockey in that first quarter from both teams but none managed to score a goal. India defended well to deny Australia but now they need to up their game and find a goal
Pushback! India vs Australia Semi-final
The match begins! India are attacking from right to left. They have been slow to start and pick up pace later. But this Australia team will not allow them comebacks. They need to be aggessive from the start
Half time in Gold Coast! India and Australia are tied 0-0. Both teams failing to open their account in this all important semi-final. Australia have got two penalty corners but no goals. The real difference is: Australia 6 shots on goal, India have just one!
Nothing to separate the two teams after 22 minutes of action! India have attacked Australia but the hosts have been the better of the two teams in terms of attacking. India defence has done well so far
Australia with a barrage of attacks on the Indian goal. India keeping them at bay so far. India down to 10 player after one player recevies a yellow card for pushing!
India have been charging Australia's goal more often but Australia have intercepted their passes. The number of complete passes have been low for India for now
Australia tried a variation on the second penalty corner and almost got the goal. The deflection of Australian player's stick is wide. Good start from Australia here
A brilliant run from Australia to India's D and they have earned a penalty corner for themselves! India defender hit on the foot. India will have to defend this
Hello and welcome to the semi-final match of the women's hockey match between India and Australia. A big opportunity for India to reach the final of the CWG 2018. But first they need to beat Australia. They pulled off a stunning win against England, can they do it now?