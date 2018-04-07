CWG 2018 Live, Day 3 Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan hockey in focus, weighlifters look to add medals

CWG 2018 Live, Day 3: India take on Pakistan in key fixture on Day 3. CWG 2018 Live, Day 3: India take on Pakistan in key fixture on Day 3.

CWG 2018 Live: India took its tally at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to four with two more medals coming on Day 2 – Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather winning gold and bronze respectively in weightlifting. There’s a chance for that number going to five when Sathish Kumar Sivalingam steps up to the mat in 77kg weightlifting. However, the focus will be firmly on the hockey field where India take on Pakistan in their first match of CWG 2018. However, given recent results between the two, India are firm favourites. Also in focus will be the Indian badminton team when they take on Mauritius on quest for another clean sweep. (CWG 2018 Day 3 schedule | Medals Tally)

CWG 2018 Live Streaming: Commonwealth Games 2018 on Day 3 continues to be broadcast on the Sony Network. The broadcast begins at 4.30 AM IST. It will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. CWG 2018 can also be watched on SonyLiv app. IndianExpress.com will keep you up to date with everything that happens in Gold Coast.

CWG 2018 Live Score, Updates and Streaming: