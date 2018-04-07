CWG 2018 Live, Day 3 Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan hockey in focus, weighlifters look to add medals

CWG 2018 Live: India took its tally at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to four with two more medals coming on Day 2 – Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather winning gold and bronze respectively in weightlifting. There’s a chance for that number going to five when Sathish Kumar Sivalingam steps up to the mat in 77kg weightlifting. However, the focus will be firmly on the hockey field where India take on Pakistan in their first match of CWG 2018. However, given recent results between the two, India are firm favourites. Also in focus will be the Indian badminton team when they take on Mauritius on quest for another clean sweep. (CWG 2018 Day 3 schedule | Medals Tally)
CWG 2018 Live Streaming: Commonwealth Games 2018 on Day 3 continues to be broadcast on the Sony Network. The broadcast begins at 4.30 AM IST. It will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. CWG 2018 can also be watched on SonyLiv app.
Yogeshwar Singh drops to 7th in the standings. Adds score of 13.000 in parallel bars to take his tally to 39.700. Most of the competitors have finished their three rotations
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam had first planned to lift 130kg in the Snatch but has now upped it to 136kg. Best stands at 130kg at the moment by Malaysia's Mubin Rahim. Yet to come out and attempt his lift though.
Yogeshwar Singh posts 12.600 in rings and 14.100 in vault. With a combined score of 26.700, he stands fifth at the moment.
We're keeping our eyes transfixed on multiple sports at the same time. In Lawn Bowls, India are playing South Africa with Pinki vs Pauline Blumsky in individual competition, Yogeshwar Singh is in gymnastics (in depth coverage), Sathish Kumar Sivangilam is in weightlifting (in depth coverage) and India women's paddlers against Malaysia.
We're up and running as far as sporting activity is concerned. Yogeshwar Singh in Gymnastics Final and Sathish Kumar Shivalingam in Men's 77kg Weightlifting
India's Day in Gold Coast once begins with Lawn Bowls. At the same time, Yogeshwar Singh will look to win India a medal in gymnastics. It will be followed by weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam's attempt to add more glory to India's cabinet as he competes in the 77kg category. India's shuttlers will go on to face Malaysia in the mixed team quarterfinal. The big one - India vs Pakistan - will get underway at 10 AM IST. (Full schedule)
Hello and Good Morning to all the early risers (or late sleepers!) for our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) from Gold Coast. A quick little recap if you missed Day 2. India bagged two more medals - gold and bronze - with Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather standing on the podium for India. Chanu in the process won her second consecutive CWG medal. Lather, meanwhile, became the youngest to win a weightlifting medal for India. In badminton, India blanked Scotland for a third straight 5-0 win. The women's hockey team thrashed Malaysia 4-1 for first win at CWG after the surprise loss against Wales.