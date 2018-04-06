CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 2 Live Streaming: India’s Sanjita Chanu eyes gold medal in Gold Coast

CWG 2018 Live Day 2 Live Streaming: India aim more medals in Commonwealth Games. (PTI Photo) CWG 2018 Live Day 2 Live Streaming: India aim more medals in Commonwealth Games. (PTI Photo)

CWG 2018 enters the second day of competition and for India, this will be an important day with more medals on offer. They currently sit seventh on the medals tally with one gold and one silver but can improve on this position with more medals on day two in Gold Coast. Weightlifting will continue with its medal events with three Indians in fray for medals. India women’s hockey team will also be in action for the second consecutive day. Two more boxers will also be in the ring for India but their bouts will not be for medals. India’s cycling, lawn bowls, gymnastics and table tennis teams will also be in competition on Friday. Mirabai Chanu won India their first gold medal on day one in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event while the first medal for India was won by P Gururaja in the men’s 62kg category. Catch CWG 2018 Live Updates India Live Schedule here. CWG 2018 Day 2 Schedule

CWG 2018 Live Score Day 2 Live Streaming India

