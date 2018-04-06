CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 2 Live Streaming: India’s Sanjita Chanu eyes gold medal in Gold Coast

CWG 2018 enters the second day of competition and for India, this will be an important day with more medals on offer. They currently sit seventh on the medals tally with one gold and one silver but can improve on this position with more medals on day two in Gold Coast. Weightlifting will continue with its medal events with three Indians in fray for medals. India women’s hockey team will also be in action for the second consecutive day. Two more boxers will also be in the ring for India but their bouts will not be for medals. India’s cycling, lawn bowls, gymnastics and table tennis teams will also be in competition on Friday. Mirabai Chanu won India their first gold medal on day one in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event while the first medal for India was won by P Gururaja in the men’s 62kg category. Catch CWG 2018 Live Updates India Live Schedule here. CWG 2018 Day 2 Schedule
On day two, the highlight of the day will be beach volleyball, a sport which is making its Commonwealth Games debut. Other medal events today are artistic gymnastics, track cycling and swimming. India can participants in all three
Remember when India's badminton star Saina Nehwal threatened to pull out of the Games when her father was denied entry into the Village? Saina Nehwal speaks to The Indian Express about the threat, the Email and more: "“I had made the payment and booked tickets for my father. The federation or the IOA confirmed to me that it’s sorted out. When you tell me something, and when I am paying you the whole thing… but this is not about money, it is about respect. Imagine if your parent is there with you and made to look for a place to stay at midnight.” Read full report here
India's another big medal hope Sanjita Chanu is in action in the women's 53kg weightlifting competition! She won the gold medal in the women's 48kg four years ago in Glasgow. Can she do the same in a new weight category? Follow her event here
If you missed the competition on day one, we have you covered. India won two medals on the opening day. Mirabai Chanu, the world champion in women's 48kg, broke 6 records in 6 lifts to win India's first gold of the Games. Gururaja won the first medal for India when he won the silver medal in men's weightlifting. Relive the Day 1
India's Pinki has begun with Lawn Bowls competition against Fiji. The men's team is up against England. But, in both competitions, India are trailing. In gymnastics, women's team and individual qualification and finals are ongoing.
India open their day with lawn bowls and gymnastics. There is weightlifting with Sanjita Chanu opening the day. She won the gold medal in Glasgow. Can she repeat the feat in Gold Coast? Boxing, Badminton, Hockey are the other sports India are competing in. Full CWG 2018 Day 2 Schedule
Welcome to the coverage of second day of CWG 2018 from Gold Coast. India opened their medal count on the opening day itself with Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja winning gold and silver medals respectively. Those were the only two medals for India on day one. Day 2 will be another significant one for India as weightlifters, gymnasts, cyclists and other athletes are ready for action.