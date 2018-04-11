CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Updates: Mary Kom reaches final, Sarita Devi bows out

CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Updates: Mary Kom eyes final’s spot CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Updates: Mary Kom eyes final’s spot

CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Updates: India’s boxing contingent has been performing exceptionally well. On day six, five boxers advanced to the semi-final of their respective categories and on day seven, more would like to achieve the same. But, Mary Kom can become the first boxer in Gold Coast to reach the final of her event. She will be in action in her semi-final bout against Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka. After her bout, Sarita Devi will be in action in her quarter-final bout. Four other Indian boxers will take the ring later in the day. Pinki Rani will also be boxing in her quarter-final bout. In the men’s category, India’s Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan and Manish Kaushik will like to advance to the semi-final after winning their quarter-final bouts on Wednesday. If all boxers do advance to the next round, India will be assured of 11 medals in boxing. Catch 2018 Commonwealth Games Live Updates from Day 7 and India Boxing Live Updates here. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG2018 Day 7 Schedule)