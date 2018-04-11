CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Updates: Mary Kom reaches final, Sarita Devi bows out

CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Updates: India’s boxing contingent has been performing exceptionally well. On day six, five boxers advanced to the semi-final of their respective categories and on day seven, more would like to achieve the same. But, Mary Kom can become the first boxer in Gold Coast to reach the final of her event. She will be in action in her semi-final bout against Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka. After her bout, Sarita Devi will be in action in her quarter-final bout. Four other Indian boxers will take the ring later in the day. Pinki Rani will also be boxing in her quarter-final bout. In the men’s category, India’s Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan and Manish Kaushik will like to advance to the semi-final after winning their quarter-final bouts on Wednesday. If all boxers do advance to the next round, India will be assured of 11 medals in boxing. Catch 2018 Commonwealth Games Live Updates from Day 7 and India Boxing Live Updates here. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG2018 Day 7 Schedule)
Mary Kom has never won a Commonwealth Games medal but that is set to change on Wednesday. Having already assured of a bronze medal, Mary Kom will enter the ring with the hope of advancing to the final of the women's 45-48kg category which she takes the ring on Wednesday. She is one win away from the final which will also give her a chance to go for the final. In other boxing bouts of the day, India's Sarita Devi and Pinka Rani will be eyeing semi-final spots. If both win, they will be assured of atleast a bronze medal. In the men's category, three Indian boxers are taking the ring and would like to advance to the the semi-finals.
India's perfect run in boxing is over! Sarita Devi goes down to Australia's Anja Stridsman in the women's 60kg quarterfinal and will not win a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018. She is the first Indian boxer to lose a bout at these Games
MARY KOM INTO THE FINALS! The Indian boxing legend has done it in style. She reaches the final of the women's 48kg category after winning her semi-final against Anusha of Sri Lanka. Complete domination
Mary Kom will be eyeing a win in her semi-final bout and advance to the final of the women's 45-48kg category. She is taking on Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku. Mary Kom has never won a CWG medal
India had an unfavourable result in the women's 60kg quarterfinal with Sarita Devi losing that bout. But Gaurav Solanki will like to put India back on winning track. He is up against Charles Keame of PNG in men's 52kg quartefinal
Australia's Stridsman is dominating this round. She came out affresively in the second round and has handed Sarita a couple of good punches. Some nice jabs from her. Sarita finding it difficult to connect those punches. Should be to the Australian!
Anja Strdsman was on the defnsive throughout the first round and Sarita Devi took advantage and made some good punches. Sarita Devi should get this round. Though it was very close
Both boxers are ready for their quarterfinal bout of the women's 60kg category. Sarita Devi is in the blue corner while the Australian Stridsman is in the red corner
Now, back to quarter-finals. India's Sarita Devils will take on Anja Stridsman of Australia! This is a quarterfinal bout of the women's 60kg. A win for Sarita will guarantee her a medal at the Games
Mary Kom has dominated this round after two relatively close rounds. But there should not be any doubt who is the winner of this bout and is heading to the final fo the women's 48kg final. Result soon
This is too good from Mary Kom. She looks in complete control despite the Sri Lankan's attack that have connected. Mary Kom, once again is smiling in her corner. Second round comes to an end. Looks like Mary Kom will take it
Mary Kom using all her experience there. She is moving nicely in the ring and has not let her opponent dominate any second of it. Mary Kom is smiling as she walks back to her corner after her first round!
Both boxers are ready for the bout. Mary Kom is in the blue corner while Sri Lanka's Anusha is in the red corner. This is the semi-final bout of women's 45-48kg category
