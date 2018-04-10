CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Score: Amit Panghal confirms bronze medal, four more QFs to go

CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Score: Five India boxers eye semi-final berth. (PTI Photo) CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Score: Five India boxers eye semi-final berth. (PTI Photo)

CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Score: 2018 Commonwealth Games day six will see five Indian boxers competing in the quarter-finals of the men’s boxing. Amit Panghal will begin the day and he is taking on Aqeel Ahmad of Scotland. All the five boxers are competing in the quarterfinals and a win at this stage will assure them of medals. The second Indian in action after Amit is Naman Tanwar and he will take on Frank Masoe of Samoa. Tanwar was impressive in his first bout. Later in the day, Hussamuddin Mohammed will face Zambia’s Everisto Mulenga. Veteran boxer Manoj Kumar will be another boxer of the day for India and he will face Terry Nickolas of Australia. The final boxer for the day for India will be Satish Kumar in the heavyweight category. If all five boxers reach the next round, India will be assured of five medals. Catch 2018 Commonwealth Games Live Boxing Score for India. (CWG 2018 Live Day 6)