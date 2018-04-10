CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Score: Amit Panghal confirms bronze medal, four more QFs to go

CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Score: 2018 Commonwealth Games day six will see five Indian boxers competing in the quarter-finals of the men’s boxing. Amit Panghal will begin the day and he is taking on Aqeel Ahmad of Scotland. All the five boxers are competing in the quarterfinals and a win at this stage will assure them of medals. The second Indian in action after Amit is Naman Tanwar and he will take on Frank Masoe of Samoa. Tanwar was impressive in his first bout. Later in the day, Hussamuddin Mohammed will face Zambia’s Everisto Mulenga. Veteran boxer Manoj Kumar will be another boxer of the day for India and he will face Terry Nickolas of Australia. The final boxer for the day for India will be Satish Kumar in the heavyweight category. If all five boxers reach the next round, India will be assured of five medals. Catch 2018 Commonwealth Games Live Boxing Score for India. (CWG 2018 Live Day 6)
CWG 2018 Live India Boxing Live Socre: 2018 Commonwealth Games Live Updates of Men's Boxing from Gold Coast
Five Indian boxers are in action on day six of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. The day will start with Amit Panghal taking on Aqeel Ahmad of Scotland. This is a quarter-final event and win here will give him a bronze and an semi-final berth. Next will be Naman Tanwar facing Frank Masoe of Samoa. Later in the day, Hussamuddin Mohammed will face Zambia's Everisto Mulenga. Veteran boxer Manoj Kumar will be another boxer of the day for India and he will face Terry Nickolas of Australia. Satish Kumar will be the final boxer of the day for India. If all five boxers reach the next round, India will be assured of five medals. But who will?
Amit Panghal vs Aqeel Ahmad
Four Indian boxers take the ring on Tuesday in Gold Coast and all four will eye a medal. Boxing the quarterfinals, a win at this stage will assure them of a medal and the first of the four boxers to compete is Amit Panghal in the men's 46-49kg category.
Amit Panghal wins his quarter-final bout! A split decision from the judges in favour of Amit which gives him the win a confirmation of atleast a bronze medal in the men's 46-49kg category.
Such a close bout this! Amit and Aqeel have been brilliant with their aggressive boxing. Amit may have been the better boxer with defence but this bout is too close to call!
Both Amit and Aqeel with some aggressive punching in that second round. There cannot be a clear winner this bout. Both still going all out with the final round to come in the ring
Nice movement and punching from Aqeel. But Amit has been great with his footwork and defence. Some brilliant boxing from Amit with his offence. He looks confident for winning the first round
Amit Panghal of India is in the red corner and Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland is in the blue corner. This the quarter-final bout of the men's 46kg-49kg category. All set
