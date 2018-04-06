CWG 2018 Live Hockey Score, India vs Malaysia Live Streaming: India 2-1 Malaysia in Q3

CWG 2018 Live: India women’s hockey team suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Wales in their opening encounter on the opening day of Commonwealth Games 2018. But India would like to put that performance behind themselves and take on Malaysia in their second game with fresh attitude. This is the second group game for India and they need to win this as they have suffered defeat in the first game. India vs Malaysia Hockey will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The live stream of the match can be seen on SonyLiv.com. The match will be played in Gold Coast.
Malaysia have equalised! They convert a penalty corner through Rashid and equalise. The score line is 1-1 in the third quarter. This will put India under immense pressure and gives Malaysia a good chance to score more goals
Due to water sprinkling during the half-time break, there are two patches of water on the turf. One is towards the half-line on the side and one is inside the circle closer to eh goal-line. Malaysia is guarding that goal
Credit to Malaysia for keeping India down to 1-0 at half-time. India opened their account in the first quarter but failed to score any goals in the second quarter. A big win here will help India in the goal difference
India have led attacks in the second quarter but fail to find the goal. Malaysia keep up the pressure on India and deny them all the opportunities to score. India pushing for the goal
End of the first quarter in Gold Coast. India maintain their 1-0 lead over Malaysia despite a late penalty corner for Malaysia. India need to score more goals and build pressure on Malaysia and secure this match
GOAL FOR INDIA! Great start for India as they take the lead in the seventh minute of the game. The early goal has given them the freedom to attack now. Can India capitalise and improve this lead. Great start!
The match begins! India take on Malaysia in the women's hockey match. Big game for India. They have never lost to Malaysia in women's hockey in the 32 matches played by the two teams against each other. India would like to keep the unbeaten record today
India lost their first game against Wales in women's but they now take on Malaysia in the second group game and need to win this game to improve their chance to advance in the tournament.