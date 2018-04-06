CWG 2018 Live Hockey Score, India vs Malaysia Live Streaming: India 2-1 Malaysia in Q3

CWG 2018 Live Hockey Score, India vs Malaysia: India lead Malaysia CWG 2018 Live Hockey Score, India vs Malaysia: India lead Malaysia

CWG 2018 Live: India women’s hockey team suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Wales in their opening encounter on the opening day of Commonwealth Games 2018. But India would like to put that performance behind themselves and take on Malaysia in their second game with fresh attitude. This is the second group game for India and they need to win this as they have suffered defeat in the first game. India vs Malaysia Hockey will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The live stream of the match can be seen on SonyLiv.com. The match will be played in Gold Coast.

CWG 2018 Live Hockey Score India vs Malaysia Women's Hockey Live Streaming

