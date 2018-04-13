Presents Latest News
CWG 2018 Live, India vs New Zealand Live Hockey Score: India trail 2-1 in second quarter

India vs New Zealand Live score: India continue their campaign for a Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medal against New Zealand.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 13, 2018 3:35:10 pm
India will face Wales in Commonwealth Games CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs New Zealand: India face New Zealand in semfinals. (Source: PTI)

CWG 2018 Live, India vs New Zealand Live Score: A determined India continue their campaign for a Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medal as they face New Zealand in the semifinal on Friday. After a draw against Pakistan in the opening game, Manpreet Singh-led side delivered three victories to avoid hosts Australia in the semifinals. India notched up 4-3 win against Wales, then went on to beat Malaysia 2-1 before managing to outwit England 4-3 in a gripping match on Wednesday. New Zealand, on the other hand, beat Canada, South Africa and Scotland before narrowly losing to Australia.

India vs New Zealand Live Hockey Semifinal: India play New Zealand in the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2018.

15:35 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Free hit

India keep their review after the video referee system shows New Zealand defender pushing an Indian player. India gets free hit

15:30 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Penalty corner to New Zealand

India take a sigh of relief as New Zealand miss their penalty corner. That would have been crisis for the Indian team. India on the counter-attack now.

15:26 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Second quarter begins

India try to catch up to the surging New Zealand clash but no chances created so far. Not how India was expecting to start the match.

15:19 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
GOAL! India 0-2 New Zealand

Jenness gives a perfect finish to get the ball past Sreejesh and give New Zealand a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. This will give NZ a lot of confidence early in the game but India need to keep spirits going. 

15:12 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
GOAL! India 0-1 New Zealand

New Zealand score, take early lead against India in first quarter of the semifinal clash. Poor defending from the men in blue proved India costly as Inglis scores.

15:09 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Penalty Corner

India receive a penalty corner in the fourth minute of the first quarter. But the shot is blocked by the opponents as India fail to take early lead. No Rupinder to take India's PC today.

15:06 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Semifinal clash underway

India vs New Zealand semifinal clash is underway. The two teams have faced each other recently in a tour where India beat New Zealand twice. India will hope to ride on that.

14:59 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
India starting XI

Here is the Starting XI for team India in the semifinal: Harmanpreet Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh (GK), Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Amit Rohidas

14:57 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
India vs New Zealand

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian hockey team's semifinal match against New Zealand in the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Friday. Both the teams have seen three wins and one loss in their group matches and now face each other in hope of final spot.

hockey India vs New Zealand in CWG semifinal. India will be confident against New Zealand in the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2018 after outwitting England 4-3 to avoid hosts Australia in the final Pool B encounter. India also derive hope from their recent New Zealand tour where they beat their opponents twice. However, captain Manpreet Singh warned that that was a different event and not to read too much into those wins. "Yes, we have played them recently and are aware of their game as much as they are aware of ours. But that was a different event, and this is a different event and I am sure they will also come into the match with a winning mindset. We just want to stick to our game and ensure there are no unforced errors."

