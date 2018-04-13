CWG 2018 Live, India vs New Zealand Live Hockey Score: India trail 2-1 in second quarter

CWG 2018 Live, India vs New Zealand Live Score: A determined India continue their campaign for a Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medal as they face New Zealand in the semifinal on Friday. After a draw against Pakistan in the opening game, Manpreet Singh-led side delivered three victories to avoid hosts Australia in the semifinals. India notched up 4-3 win against Wales, then went on to beat Malaysia 2-1 before managing to outwit England 4-3 in a gripping match on Wednesday. New Zealand, on the other hand, beat Canada, South Africa and Scotland before narrowly losing to Australia.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian hockey team's semifinal match against New Zealand in the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Friday. Both the teams have seen three wins and one loss in their group matches and now face each other in hope of final spot.

India vs New Zealand in CWG semifinal. India will be confident against New Zealand in the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2018 after outwitting England 4-3 to avoid hosts Australia in the final Pool B encounter. India also derive hope from their recent New Zealand tour where they beat their opponents twice. However, captain Manpreet Singh warned that that was a different event and not to read too much into those wins. "Yes, we have played them recently and are aware of their game as much as they are aware of ours. But that was a different event, and this is a different event and I am sure they will also come into the match with a winning mindset. We just want to stick to our game and ensure there are no unforced errors."