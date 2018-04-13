CWG 2018 Live, India vs New Zealand Live Hockey Score: India trail 2-1 in second quarter

CWG 2018 Live, India vs New Zealand Live Score: A determined India continue their campaign for a Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medal as they face New Zealand in the semifinal on Friday. After a draw against Pakistan in the opening game, Manpreet Singh-led side delivered three victories to avoid hosts Australia in the semifinals. India notched up 4-3 win against Wales, then went on to beat Malaysia 2-1 before managing to outwit England 4-3 in a gripping match on Wednesday. New Zealand, on the other hand, beat Canada, South Africa and Scotland before narrowly losing to Australia.
Live Blog
India vs New Zealand Live Hockey Semifinal: India play New Zealand in the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2018.
India will be confident against New Zealand in the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2018 after outwitting England 4-3 to avoid hosts Australia in the final Pool B encounter. India also derive hope from their recent New Zealand tour where they beat their opponents twice. However, captain Manpreet Singh warned that that was a different event and not to read too much into those wins. "Yes, we have played them recently and are aware of their game as much as they are aware of ours. But that was a different event, and this is a different event and I am sure they will also come into the match with a winning mindset. We just want to stick to our game and ensure there are no unforced errors."
Highlights
GOAL! India 0-2 New Zealand
Jenness gives a perfect finish to get the ball past Sreejesh and give New Zealand a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. This will give NZ a lot of confidence early in the game but India need to keep spirits going.
GOAL! India 0-1 New Zealand
New Zealand score, take early lead against India in first quarter of the semifinal clash. Poor defending from the men in blue proved India costly as Inglis scores.
India starting XI
Here is the Starting XI for team India in the semifinal: Harmanpreet Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh (GK), Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Amit Rohidas
India vs New Zealand
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian hockey team's semifinal match against New Zealand in the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Friday. Both the teams have seen three wins and one loss in their group matches and now face each other in hope of final spot.
India keep their review after the video referee system shows New Zealand defender pushing an Indian player. India gets free hit
India take a sigh of relief as New Zealand miss their penalty corner. That would have been crisis for the Indian team. India on the counter-attack now.
India try to catch up to the surging New Zealand clash but no chances created so far. Not how India was expecting to start the match.
India receive a penalty corner in the fourth minute of the first quarter. But the shot is blocked by the opponents as India fail to take early lead. No Rupinder to take India's PC today.
India vs New Zealand semifinal clash is underway. The two teams have faced each other recently in a tour where India beat New Zealand twice. India will hope to ride on that.
