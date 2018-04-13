CWG 2018 Live, Boxing Live Updates: Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik highlight medal matches

CWG 2018 Live, India Boxing Live Updates: Vikas Krishan will look to reach final .(PTI) CWG 2018 Live, India Boxing Live Updates: Vikas Krishan will look to reach final .(PTI)

CWG 2018 Live, India Boxing Live Updates: Eight Indian boxers will be in action on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as they will compete in bronze medal matches. All boxers are assured of a medal but they will look to win the bronze medal bout to get the opportunity to fight for gold. First up, it will be Amit Phangal who will take on Uganda’s Juma Miiro in 46-49 kg weight category. After him, Gaurav Solanki will compete against Sri Lanka’s Ishan Bandara in 52kg bout. Manish Kaushik will go one-on-one with Northern Ireland’s James McGivern. Naman Tanwar will battle against Australia’s Jason Whateley in 91kg category. Hussamuddi Mohammed will take on England’s Peter McGrail in Men’s 56kg fight. After which the big guns Manoj Kumar and Vikas Krishan will be in action. The former will taek on England’s Pat McCormack in 69kg category and the latter will battle Northern Ireland’s Steven Donnelly. Satish Kumar will compete against Seychelles’ Keddy Agnes in +91kg category.