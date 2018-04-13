CWG 2018 Live, Boxing Live Updates: Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik highlight medal matches

CWG 2018 Live, India Boxing Live Updates: Eight Indian boxers will be in action on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as they will compete in bronze medal matches. All boxers are assured of a medal but they will look to win the bronze medal bout to get the opportunity to fight for gold. First up, it will be Amit Phangal who will take on Uganda’s Juma Miiro in 46-49 kg weight category. After him, Gaurav Solanki will compete against Sri Lanka’s Ishan Bandara in 52kg bout. Manish Kaushik will go one-on-one with Northern Ireland’s James McGivern. Naman Tanwar will battle against Australia’s Jason Whateley in 91kg category. Hussamuddi Mohammed will take on England’s Peter McGrail in Men’s 56kg fight. After which the big guns Manoj Kumar and Vikas Krishan will be in action. The former will taek on England’s Pat McCormack in 69kg category and the latter will battle Northern Ireland’s Steven Donnelly. Satish Kumar will compete against Seychelles’ Keddy Agnes in +91kg category.
CWG 2018 India Boxing LIVE: 2018 Commonwealth Games from Gold Coast
India are assured of at least 8 medals in Men's boxing. As Indian boxers come to the ring on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games, they would look to enter the final to fight for the gold medal in their category. How many Indians will make it to the finals?
It is time for India's first boxing match in the day. It is Amit against Uganda's Juma Miiro. The first round will be crucial here as whoever takes the lead will be in a strong positition to maintain it for the rest of the fight.
India's Amit will first be in action against Uganda's Juma Miiro. Both the boxers are strong medal contenders - and are already assured of bronze. They would want to go higher though. Who will win?
