CWG 2018 Live, Boxing Live Updates: Mary Kom wins gold

Mary Kom fights for gold on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Mary Kom fights for gold on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

CWG 2018 Live, Boxing Live Updates: India are destined to add five medals from the boxing on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. With Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik and Satish Kumar in the finals of their respective weight categories, the Indian team are certain of winning five medals from the boxing ring but all pugilists would be eager to make that a gold medal. Most certainly it would be Mary Kom who has never won a medal at CWG in the past.

