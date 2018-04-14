CWG 2018 Live, Boxing Live Updates: Mary Kom wins gold

CWG 2018 Live, Boxing Live Updates: India are destined to add five medals from the boxing on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. With Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik and Satish Kumar in the finals of their respective weight categories, the Indian team are certain of winning five medals from the boxing ring but all pugilists would be eager to make that a gold medal. Most certainly it would be Mary Kom who has never won a medal at CWG in the past.
CWG 2018 Live, Boxing Live Streaming: The CWG 2018 will continue to be aired on Sony Network on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD. It will also be available on SonyLiv for streaming. Follow IndianExpress.com for live score, updates and results.
Highlights
MARY KOM WINS GOLD
Kristina O'Hara is beaten on a unanimous points decision by the legendary Mary Kom in 45 to 48 kg category. This is the Indian boxer's first medal at Commonwealth Games and probably the last as she is expected to retire after this tournament. Today's first medal is a gold. Great start to what looks like a great day for India
Amit begins his final fight against England's Galal Yufai in hope of a gold medal in the 46-49kg category. Some powerful punches in the first round as both the boxers play an intelligent game.
Mary Kom won her first CWG medal in style, with a unanimous decision from all the five judges. Next up is Amit against Galal Yafai in Men's 46-49kg Final Bout. A lot of medal fights coming up. Stay tuned.
Kristina O'Hara is beaten on a unanimous points decision by the legendary Mary Kom in 45 to 48 kg category. This is the Indian boxer's first medal at Commonwealth Games and probably the last as she is expected to retire after this tournament. Today's first medal is a gold. Great start to what looks like a great day for India
Mary Kom has a good first round. It was a tight contest but as O'Hara has her moments too. She needs to keep going.
Mary Kom's fight for final begins at CWG 2018. She takes on Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in hope of gold medal.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of boxing finals on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2018. Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik and Satish Kumar go for gold on Saturday.