CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live score: Saina Nehwal 21-18 PV Sindhu in 1st game

India have at least one assured gold medal in badminton with PV Sindhu facing Saina Nehwal in the finals of women’s singles. Both stars have reached the finals in rather contrasting fashions. Saina was pushed to the brink by 2014 silver medallist Kristy Gilmour in their semi-final match. It took 68 minutes for the match to finally finish 21-14 18-21 21-17 in Saina’s favour. Sindhu, on the other hand, made light work of defending CWG champion Michelle Li, winning the match in 28 minutes. Their match will be followed by Kidambi Srikanth taking on Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei in the men’s singles final.
India’s badminton queens PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal set up the much-anticipated women’s singles summit clash at the Commonwealth Games after winning their respective semifinals in contrasting fashion. The 22-year-old Olympic silver medallist, who had missed the mixed team competition due to an ankle sprain, knocked out defending champion Michelle Li 21-18 21-8 in just 26 minutes while former world no 1 Saina had to dig deep to struggle past 2014 silver medallist Kristy Gilmour 21-14 18-21 21-17 in 68 minutes. With two star shuttlers reaching the final, India are assured of gold and silver in the women’s singles.
Saina Nehwal wins first game 21-18
What a finish to the first game. Saina Nehwal maintained a firm control over proceedings for much of the match and reached game point with Sindhu on 14. But the latter then took four points on the trot to peg back Saina. In the end, an attempted smash from Sindhu ending its journey on the net called an end to the first game.
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth; three of the biggest names in Indian badminton and they have lived up to that billing in Gold Coast. All three are assured of at least a silver. Kidambi Srikanth will be facing Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth is yet to win against Lee but it is to be noted that the two are yet to face each other since the Indian's rise in stature in 2017. But before that comes the blockbuster clash between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Saina has won gold at the CWG before - at Delhi 2010 - while Sindhu has won bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games.
Saina slowly getting back in the groove. She is maintaining her aggression, trying to direct smashes closer to Sindhu's body. Sindhu has been taking advantage of the room she was getting while Saina stretches the game and so the latter is going for a different approach now.
Sindhu in much better form in this game and it is the Olympic silver medallist who is looking to control the match more than go for big smashes. An indicator of that was when Sindhu picked Saina's cross court smash out of thin air, catching the latter unawares.
Saina's well-placed shots are keeping her one step ahead of Sindhu. It is still Saina dictating the terms of engagement and she is now switching over to the aggressive side with smashes becoming more frequent.
Saina Nehwal starting to dictate the rallies now. She is making Sindhu use all corners of the court, diminishing the scope for the latter to go for her trademark smashes.
Even match so far. Both players have had two points each and, thus far, both are playing to their strengths; Sindhu with her powerful smashes and Saina trying to reply by trying to hit the shuttle to as many corners of the court as possible
England's Gabrielle Adcock and Chris Adcock beat compatriots Marcus Ellis, Lauren Smith to win gold in badminton mixed doubles final. Next up, it is the women's singles finals between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.
