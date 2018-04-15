CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live score: Saina Nehwal 21-18 PV Sindhu in 1st game

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the badminton finals

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth; three of the biggest names in Indian badminton and they have lived up to that billing in Gold Coast. All three are assured of at least a silver. Kidambi Srikanth will be facing Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth is yet to win against Lee but it is to be noted that the two are yet to face each other since the Indian's rise in stature in 2017. But before that comes the blockbuster clash between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Saina has won gold at the CWG before - at Delhi 2010 - while Sindhu has won bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games.