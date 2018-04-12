CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live Streaming: Rankireddy, Ponappa advance to mixed-double quarters

CWG 2018, India Badminton Live Score: India have already sealed the deal in the team event of badminton, the focus has thus shifted to the singles and doubles. With that, the big guns will be in action on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In singles, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth are the headline names in the Round of 16. Also in action will be the doubles teams featuring Satwik Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponappa, Pranaav Chopra, N Sikki Reddy to name a few. India shuttlers got off to a terrific start in the Round of 32, registering easy victories against their opponents.
WINNERS - SATWIK RANKIREDDY AND ASHWINI PONAPPA
Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa have won their Round of 16 compeition against Canada's duo Kristen Tsai Nyl Yakura 21-10, 21-7 as they qualified to the quarterfinals.
Can Indian shuttlers continue their form?
It has been a terrific start for the Indian shuttlers in Gold Coast in singles' and doubles' competition after grabbing a gold in mixed-team competition. All the big stars Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu qualified to the Round of 16 after registering easy wins in their first match. Can they carry on their form on the Day 8 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast?
Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will take on Singapore duo Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong in mixed-doubles round of 16 competition in Gold Coast.
Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa got off to a good start in their mixed doubles' competition as they won the first game against Canada's duo Kristen Tsai Nyl Yakura 21-10. They are currently leading in the second game by 16-4 and the victory looks assured.
