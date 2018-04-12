Presents Latest News
CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live Streaming: Rankireddy, Ponappa advance to mixed-double quarters

CWG 2018 Live Score Badminton Live Streaming: Catch Live action and updates as Indian shuttlers compete at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 12, 2018 7:02:10 am
CWG 2018 Live Streaming CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live Streaming: Top Indian shuttlers in action on Day 8 in Gold Coast. (PTI)

CWG 2018, India Badminton Live Score: India have already sealed the deal in the team event of badminton, the focus has thus shifted to the singles and doubles. With that, the big guns will be in action on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In singles, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth are the headline names in the Round of 16. Also in action will be the doubles teams featuring Satwik Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponappa, Pranaav Chopra, N Sikki Reddy to name a few. India shuttlers got off to a terrific start in the Round of 32, registering easy victories against their opponents.

CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live Streaming: India Badminton event on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of India badminton event on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Live Blog

CWG 2018 India Badminton Live Score and Updates from Gold Coast

Highlights

07:02 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
NEXT UP - Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy in mixed-doubles

Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will take on Singapore duo Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong in mixed-doubles round of 16 competition in Gold Coast.

06:57 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
WINNERS - SATWIK RANKIREDDY AND ASHWINI PONAPPA

Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa have won their Round of 16 compeition against Canada's duo Kristen Tsai Nyl Yakura 21-10, 21-7 as they qualified to the quarterfinals. 

06:54 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
Rankireddy and Ponnappa win first game

Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa got off to a good start in their mixed doubles' competition as they won the first game against Canada's duo Kristen Tsai Nyl Yakura 21-10. They are currently leading in the second game by 16-4 and the victory looks assured.

06:49 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
Can Indian shuttlers continue their form?

It has been a terrific start for the Indian shuttlers in Gold Coast in singles' and doubles' competition after grabbing a gold in mixed-team competition. All the big stars Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu qualified to the Round of 16 after registering easy wins in their first match. Can they carry on their form on the Day 8 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast?

After grabbing gold in mixed-team competition, Indian shuttlers got off to a perfect start in single's and doubles' competition on the Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. It was an easy affair for the star Indian badminton contingent comprising of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. Can the India carry on their form on Day 8 in Gold Coast?

