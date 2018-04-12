CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live Streaming: Rankireddy, Ponappa advance to mixed-double quarters

CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live Streaming: Top Indian shuttlers in action on Day 8 in Gold Coast. (PTI) CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live Streaming: Top Indian shuttlers in action on Day 8 in Gold Coast. (PTI)

CWG 2018, India Badminton Live Score: India have already sealed the deal in the team event of badminton, the focus has thus shifted to the singles and doubles. With that, the big guns will be in action on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In singles, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth are the headline names in the Round of 16. Also in action will be the doubles teams featuring Satwik Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponappa, Pranaav Chopra, N Sikki Reddy to name a few. India shuttlers got off to a terrific start in the Round of 32, registering easy victories against their opponents.

CWG 2018 Live, Badminton Live Streaming: India Badminton event on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of India badminton event on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

