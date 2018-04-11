CWG 2018 Live Updates High Jump Final Live Score: Tejaswin Shankar fails to clear 2.27m, 2018 Commonwealth Games dream over

CWG 2018 Live Updates High Jump Final Live: A medal in athletics is always special for India. Tejaswin Shankar can just do that when he participates in the men’s high jump final on Wednesday in Gold Coast. India’s best high jumper will try and hand India their first medal of a field event at 2018 Commonwealth Games by finishing in the top three spots of the competition. His season and personal best of 2.28m is in the top five of his competitors season best marks which makes him a medal contender. India are currently third in the medal tally with 12 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze medals. Hima Das, the Indian 400m runner, will also be action later in the day. She finished third in the semifinal one and qualified for the final which will be held on Wednesday. She broke her personal best record on Tuesday in the semi-final. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG2018 Day 7 Schedule )

Hima Das will compete in the 400m final. Tejaswin Shankar can be India's first medallist in athletics at Gold Coast. He will be competing in the men's high jump final on Wednesday. Now, he needs to pull off his personal best to be in medal contention at the final. His competitors have had better jumps this season and also have a higher personal best. Shankar has a personal best of 2.28m and he needs to better this which can even get him a gold medal in Gold Coast. India are third in the medals tally of 2018 Commonwealth Games and will look to increase. There is another young Indian participating in an athletics event. Hima Das will be competing in the final of women's 400m. She impressed everyone in the semifinal which she ran in rain. It will be magnificent if she could better her performance in the final.