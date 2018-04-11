CWG 2018 Live Updates High Jump Final Live Score: Tejaswin Shankar fails to clear 2.27m, 2018 Commonwealth Games dream over

CWG 2018 Live Updates High Jump Final Live: A medal in athletics is always special for India. Tejaswin Shankar can just do that when he participates in the men’s high jump final on Wednesday in Gold Coast. India’s best high jumper will try and hand India their first medal of a field event at 2018 Commonwealth Games by finishing in the top three spots of the competition. His season and personal best of 2.28m is in the top five of his competitors season best marks which makes him a medal contender. India are currently third in the medal tally with 12 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze medals. Hima Das, the Indian 400m runner, will also be action later in the day. She finished third in the semifinal one and qualified for the final which will be held on Wednesday. She broke her personal best record on Tuesday in the semi-final. (CWG 2018 Medal Tally | CWG2018 Day 7 Schedule)
Live Blog
CWG 2018 Live Updates High Jump Final: Tejaswin Shankar Live Score Men's High Jump from Gold Coast
Tejaswin Shankar can be India's first medallist in athletics at Gold Coast. He will be competing in the men's high jump final on Wednesday. Now, he needs to pull off his personal best to be in medal contention at the final. His competitors have had better jumps this season and also have a higher personal best. Shankar has a personal best of 2.28m and he needs to better this which can even get him a gold medal in Gold Coast. India are third in the medals tally of 2018 Commonwealth Games and will look to increase. There is another young Indian participating in an athletics event. Hima Das will be competing in the final of women's 400m. She impressed everyone in the semifinal which she ran in rain. It will be magnificent if she could better her performance in the final.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
Tejaswin Shankar: 2.27m (3rd attempt: Fail)
All over for Tejaswin Shankar in Gold Coast! He faults on all three attempts at the jump of 2.27m. Fails to clear and now is out of competition!
Tejaswin Shankar: 2.27m (1st attempt: Fail)
Tejaswin Shankar attempts a jump of 2.27m but he fails to clear it in his first attempt. This is one centimetre below his personal best of 2.28m
Tejaswin Shankar: 2nd jump
Tejaswin Shankar attempting 2.21m in his second jump. He gets it right! Tejaswin Shankar has cleared 2.21m in his second jump. He is currently in the seventh position
High Jump Final begins
Here we go! The final of the men's high jump. Tejaswin and other will begin the jump of 2.18m. This could be a big day for the youngster and India. All set for the final
All over for Tejaswin Shankar in Gold Coast! He faults on all three attempts at the jump of 2.27m. Fails to clear and now is out of competition!
Tejaswin Shankar has one more chance remaining to clear 2.27m in his high jump final. He fails to clear the 2.27m in his secod attempt as well. Final chance for him now
Tejaswin Shankar attempts a jump of 2.27m but he fails to clear it in his first attempt. This is one centimetre below his personal best of 2.28m
Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.24m in his first attempt! Brilliant from the Indian jumper. He is currently in tied first place. He has raised hopes for a medal here
Tejaswin Shankar attempting 2.21m in his second jump. He gets it right! Tejaswin Shankar has cleared 2.21m in his second jump. He is currently in the seventh position
Tejaswin Shankar began with 2.18m and failed to clear it in the first attempt. But he clears that in the second attempt. He will move up to 2.21m in his second jump
Here we go! The final of the men's high jump. Tejaswin and other will begin the jump of 2.18m. This could be a big day for the youngster and India. All set for the final
India's big event in athletics is here! Tejaswin Shankar of India will be competing in the men's high jump final and will eye a medal for his country. Can he do it?