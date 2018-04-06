CWG 2018: Iron woman Mirabai Chanu gives India first gold

Competing in the 48 kg, Mirabai Chanu then lifted more than double of her body weight in clean and jerk. (Source: AP) Competing in the 48 kg, Mirabai Chanu then lifted more than double of her body weight in clean and jerk. (Source: AP)

TO BORROW a Commonwealth term, Mirabai Chanu is ruling her weight class like a monarch.

At the World Championships last year, the 23-year-old weightlifter was pushed till the very end in her hunt for gold. There was no such drama on Thursday where, in theory, it was a field of 11 weightlifters. For all practical purposes, though, Mirabai was competing only against herself.

Few Commonwealth Games disciplines can deliver drama like weightlifting does. But this was perhaps the most tense a stadium has been for a virtual no contest. Therein lay the beauty of it, though. After the side artists were through with their feeble attempts at winning the gold medal, Mirabai delivered a monologue that had the entire arena captivated.

There was something hypnotically graceful to watch the young weightlifter flex her muscles, literally and figuratively. She set a record with every lift of hers, and by the time the world champion stepped in for her final attempt, the fans were left gasping and gaping at her brilliance. With the gold medal already sealed, Mirabai could have taken it easy.

But that would’ve been uncharacteristic of her. The Gold Coast Games, for her, was a chance to test herself before the Asiad this year. So she increased the weight by 3kg in her final attempt, making it 110kg — more than twice her weight. A successful attempt would mean a rare feat of bettering the Commonwealth Games record with every lift of hers.

The crowd wanted this to happen and they greeted her with a deafening roar as she emerged from the changing room. She stood at the edge of the platform and took a deep breath. Shh! She squatted and rested the barbell on her petite shoulders, which flinched under the weight of 110kg iron. Ohh! Eyes popped out, blood red. Onya go, Chanu! Steadied herself, lunged forward and, in one seamless motion, lifted the barbell over her head.

The Gold Coasters went nuts. The emcee’s voice drowned in the roar that followed. On the upper-most row of the stadium, a young girl yelled in her father’s ears: “She’s so tiny!” “Still knocking ’em all dead, though,” he replied.

There couldn’t have been a more accurate description for Mirabai’s performance. To her, the heavy iron bar is like one of those bamboo canes with which she started her career as a pre-teen in Manipur.

Six lifts, six records

She lifted 110kg in clean-and-jerk after managing the best effort of 86kg in snatch for a gold medal winning total of 196kg. All three are Commonwealth and national records. Her combine total of 196kg was a national as well as a Commonwealth record. To get a sense of her domination, the second-best lifter – Mauritian Marie Ranaivosoa had lifted just 170kg.

There’s a cardinal rule to put into perspective the results at Commonwealth Games, especially in sports such as weightlifting where the field isn’t of the highest standards — look at the performance, not the colour of the medal.

But while Mirabai’s field wasn’t particularly strong, you can’t take anything away from her effort. The total of 196kg would’ve been enough to win a silver medal at the Rio Olympics. Her clean-and-jerk lift, in fact, was better than Olympic champion Sopita Tanasan of Thailand.

To give another indication of how much she has grown in this four-year Commonwealth cycle, in Glasgow, her lift of 170kg was just 3kg less than the eventual gold medallist. In the intervening period, Mirabai has improved her best by 26kg while the second-best at the CWG remains stagnant at 170kg.

Mirabai, however, isn’t getting carried away, even though that might be the most natural reaction following such a dominating win. You’ve seen that happen numerous times. But Mirabai refrains from making bold claims about an Olympic medal.

Instead, she has her sights on the Asian Games, where the competition is as good as the Olympics, if not better.

“Everyone who was at the world championships will come for the Asian Games as well. There will lifters from China, South Korea and Thailand. So that will be a true test of where things stand. Today, my target was just to get better with every lift and I am glad I could manage that,” Mirabai said. “But I need to do well at the Asian Games. Only after that I can think of the Olympics.”

The heartbreak at Rio, where she failed to register even one clean lift, perhaps has made her wiser. But in a category that has historically been ruled by Asians – China and Thailand – Mirabai has asserted herself as the new monarch.

