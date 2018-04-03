CWG 2018: IOA dismiss Saina Nehwal’s complaint on her father’s name being cut from ‘team official’ category

Saina Nehwal expressed her frustration on Twitter regarding the treatment of her father. (AP/File) Saina Nehwal expressed her frustration on Twitter regarding the treatment of her father. (AP/File)

A day after star shuttler Saina Nehwal, in a series of tweets, claimed that her father Harvir Singh’s name has been cut from the team official category, Indian Olympic Association responded to the 2012 London Olympics medal-winning athlete. In a tweet from IOA’s official account, the association said that Saina’s father, Harvir Singh, holds the position of an accredited Extra Oficial and the payment for the same does not include a bed at the Commonwealth Games Village.

“Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village,” the tweet said.

IOA also attached a copy of the document which stated the that “the ETO service charge for an extra Team Official… does not include a travel grant or bed in the CGV.”

In a tweet earlier, former Olympic gold medal winning shooter Abhinav Bindra also responded to Nehwal and said, “Am sure as a member of the @olympics Athletes committee you are well aware of accreditation protocols. Wishing you all the best for the CWG.”

On Monday, in a series of tweets, Nehwal claimed that her father will not be able to stay with her during the CWG event at Gold Coast. “Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village … his name was cut from team official category .. and he can’t even stay with me,” she wrote.

Nehwal further claimed that her father will not be able to see her matches. “He can’t c my matches and he can’t enter the village nor he can meet me in any way.. what kind of support is this.. I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions …but i didn’t understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can’t enter anywhere,” she wrote in a couple of tweets.

The Commonwealth Games 2018 will kickoff from April 5, 2018.

