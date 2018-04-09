CWG 2018: India’s gold rush continues as badminton, table tennis teams script historic wins

India’s badminton players won the gold in mixed-team badminton final at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. (Source: PTI) India’s badminton players won the gold in mixed-team badminton final at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. (Source: PTI)

For the first time in the history of Commonwealth Games, India’s badminton squad bagged the elusive gold medal in the mixed team category after beating Malaysia 3-1 on Monday. Standout efforts from Kidambi Srikanth, the mixed pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, and Saina Nehwal helped India win the yellow metal. It was Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwik Rankireddy who set the tone with a 21-14, 15-21, 21-15 win. Srikanth was up next but he too waved off Lee Chong Wei’s challenge after which Saina Nehwal beat Soniia Cheah in a tense three-setter. Adding to the jubilation, earlier in the day, India’s men’s table tennis team overcame a stiff challenge to deliver the gold after overpowering Nigeria by a margin of 3-0. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnannasekaran were the stars of the show. At the end of day 5, With 10 golds, four silvers and five bronze India (19) are third on the table, only behind England (63) and Australia (106).

There was also reward for veteran Jitu Rai as he won the gold and set a CWG record ( 235.1 ) in 10m air pistol final. Compatriot Om Mitharval had to settle for a bronze. Later, Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela added to India’s medal tally with a silver and bronze respectively in the 10m Air Rifle. At one point Ghosh seemed on course to bag the gold but lost to Singapore’s Martina Lindsay in the shoot-off.

Elsewhere, weightlifter Pardeep Singh had to settle for a silver after lifting a total of 352 kgs. His effort resulted in India’s 9th medal in weightlifting. Also, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar dished out an impressive performance to qualify for the final while in men’s Skeet Qualifying, Smit Singh has progressed to the final. Further, India’s Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for the final in the men’s 400m race.

The disappointment came after India’s Gurdeep Singh had to bows out of men’s +105kg weightlifting. In women’s 90+kg, Purnima Pandey made an exit. In lawn bowls, India’s men’s fours team lost to South Africa.

