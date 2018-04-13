CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Streaming: Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda, Mausam Khatri, Divya Karan in contention

CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates: Wrestlers gave India a resounding start at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 in Gold Coast with Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware winning gold medals; Babita Kumari Phogat bagging a silver medal while Kiran won bronze. On the second day of action on the wrestling mat, India’s hopes reside on Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda, Masuam Khatri and Divya Karan with once again expectation of a medal in each category.
CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Streaming: The wrestling action from CWG 2018 can be followed on TV on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Highlights
CWG 2018 Live
Hello and Good Morning! We're all set for our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with special focus here on wrestling. Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda, Masuam Khatri and Divya Karan are in action today for India. Bajrang the first one to the take the mat
Divya Karan also starts with a win in the Women's Freestyle 68kg category. Not the most comfortable of wins though. Karan and Gaelle Alakame Anzong were locked at 8-8 at the end of the first period before Divya bagged the win in the second period by fall
Pooja Dhanda beats Emily Schaefer of Canada 12-5 in the Women's Freestyle 57kg Group B. Making her experience count in the end
Bajrang Punia starts off with a comfortbale 10-0 win - on technical superiority - against Brahm Richards of New Zealand. Needed just one period to get things done. What a start!
