CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Streaming: Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda, Mausam Khatri, Divya Karan in contention

CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates: Bajrang Punia will be in action. (Source: Express file photo) CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates: Bajrang Punia will be in action. (Source: Express file photo)

CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates: Wrestlers gave India a resounding start at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 in Gold Coast with Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware winning gold medals; Babita Kumari Phogat bagging a silver medal while Kiran won bronze. On the second day of action on the wrestling mat, India’s hopes reside on Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda, Masuam Khatri and Divya Karan with once again expectation of a medal in each category.

CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Streaming: The wrestling action from CWG 2018 can be followed on TV on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.