CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Streaming: Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda, Mausam Khatri, Divya Karan in contention

CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates: Stay tuned for live scores, updates and results from wrestling at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 in Gold Coast.

By: Express Web Desk | Gold Coast | Updated: April 13, 2018 6:56:29 am
CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates: Bajrang Punia will be in action. (Source: Express file photo)

CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates: Wrestlers gave India a resounding start at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 in Gold Coast with Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware winning gold medals; Babita Kumari Phogat bagging a silver medal while Kiran won bronze. On the second day of action on the wrestling mat, India’s hopes reside on Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda, Masuam Khatri and Divya Karan with once again expectation of a medal in each category.

CWG 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Streaming: The wrestling action from CWG 2018 can be followed on TV on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

CWG 2018 Live: India wrestlers in action on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast

06:56 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Divya Karan wins

Divya Karan also starts with a win in the Women's Freestyle 68kg category. Not the most comfortable of wins though. Karan and Gaelle Alakame Anzong were locked at 8-8 at the end of the first period before Divya bagged the win in the second period by fall

06:53 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Pooja Dhanda wins

Pooja Dhanda beats Emily Schaefer of Canada 12-5 in the Women's Freestyle 57kg Group B. Making her experience count in the end

06:17 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Bajrang Punia wins

Bajrang Punia starts off with a comfortbale 10-0 win - on technical superiority - against Brahm Richards of New Zealand. Needed just one period to get things done. What a start!

06:16 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
CWG 2018 Live

Hello and Good Morning! We're all set for our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with special focus here on wrestling. Bajrang Punia, Pooja Dhanda, Masuam Khatri and Divya Karan are in action today for India. Bajrang the first one to the take the mat

