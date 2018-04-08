CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live Streaming: India 2-1 Wales in third quarter

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live: It has been not been a good start for India in Men’s Hockey in Commonwealth Games 2018 after they drew 2-2 against arch-rivals Pakistan. The goal in the last second of the match saw them giving away their 2-0 lead to end up with a draw. Now, in another Group B fixture, India clash against Wales on Sunday. On paper, it is expected to be tougher competition for India, as compared to Pakistan, but they would hope they can get start off their winning run in the Gold Coast.
Highlights
GOAL! India 2-1 Wales
India snatch the lead back from Wales as Mandeep Singh converts on the rebound and pushes the ball past the line for the second goal. India 2-1 Wales at the end of second quarter.
Goal! India 1-1 Wales
Wales score minutes after the opening goal to equalise the game 1-1. Chinglensana tries to block but Gareth Furlong scores through penalty corner.
GOAL! India 1-0 Wales
The second quarter starts on a great note for India as Dilpreet Singh scores to give his side 1-0 lead against Wales
Starting XI of India
Here is the line-up of India: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Updadhyay, PR Sreejesh (GK), Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Amit Rohidas
Manjeet's final touch goes wide after Sunil, who returned from being benched for two minutes, builds up wonderfully well to what could have been the third goal. India continue looking for more chances.
India fail to convert a penalty corner which could have given them more gap in the lead. Wales with the counter-attack.
Six minutes left for the end of second quarter. India looking desperately for another goal as Wales crowd the defence.
That is the end of quarter 1 and it is still goalless. Wales defend well as India look for a breakthrough
Somehow the spark is missing from both the sides. Wales is very strong in defence as India try to find some space.
Both teams looking for opportunities to counter-attack after many missed chances in the initial minutes of the game.
India start on a good note as they earn a penalty corner but fail to utilise the opportunity as Gurpreet misses. Wales showcase a good defence.
Here are India's starting XI against Wales:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second men's hockey match of the Commonwealth Games 2018 as they face Wales.