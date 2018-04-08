Presents Sunday Eye
Live now

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live Streaming: India 2-1 Wales in third quarter

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of India vs Wales Hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2018.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 8, 2018 4:04:16 pm
India will face Wales in Commonwealth Games CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live streaming: India face Wales at Gold Coast. (PTI)

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live: It has been not been a good start for India in Men’s Hockey in Commonwealth Games 2018 after they drew 2-2 against arch-rivals Pakistan. The goal in the last second of the match saw them giving away their 2-0 lead to end up with a draw. Now, in another Group B fixture, India clash against Wales on Sunday. On paper, it is expected to be tougher competition for India, as compared to Pakistan, but they would hope they can get start off their winning run in the Gold Coast.

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live Streaming: India vs Wales Hockey clash on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming of India vs Wales match on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.

Live Blog

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live Score and Updates:

Highlights

16:03 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
Missed chance

Manjeet's final touch goes wide after Sunil, who returned from being benched for two minutes, builds up wonderfully well to what could have been the third goal. India continue looking for more chances.

15:55 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
Penalty corner

India fail to convert a penalty corner which could have given them more gap in the lead. Wales with the counter-attack.

15:43 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
GOAL! India 2-1 Wales

India snatch the lead back from Wales as Mandeep Singh converts on the rebound and pushes the ball past the line for the second goal. India 2-1 Wales at the end of second quarter.

15:33 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
India look for second goal

Six minutes left for the end of second quarter. India looking desperately for another goal as Wales crowd the defence.

15:27 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
Goal! India 1-1 Wales

Wales score minutes after the opening goal to equalise the game 1-1.  Chinglensana tries to block but Gareth Furlong scores through penalty corner.

15:24 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
GOAL! India 1-0 Wales

The second quarter starts on a great note for India as Dilpreet Singh scores to give his side 1-0 lead against Wales

15:21 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
End of quarter 1

That is the end of quarter 1 and it is still goalless. Wales defend well as India look for a breakthrough

15:20 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
Wales playing defensive

Somehow the spark is missing from both the sides.  Wales is very strong in defence as India try to find some space.

15:14 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
Counter-back

Both teams looking for opportunities to counter-attack after many missed chances in the initial minutes of the game. 

15:10 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
Match underway

India start on a good note as they earn a penalty corner but fail to utilise the opportunity as Gurpreet misses. Wales showcase a good defence.

15:02 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
Starting XI of India

Here is the line-up of India: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Kothajit Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Updadhyay, PR Sreejesh (GK), Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Amit Rohidas

15:00 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
India's Starting XI

Here are India's starting XI against Wales:

14:51 (IST) 08 Apr 2018
India vs Wales Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second men's hockey match of the Commonwealth Games 2018 as they face Wales.

India started their Men's Hockey campaign at Gold Coast with a draw against arch-rivals Pakistan. Now they take on Wales in their second match. India were guilty of being defensive in the second half with zero shots on target and that came back to bite them. Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored for India in the first half but the approach remained to be on the backfoot in the second half - much to coach Sjoerd Marijne's disappointment.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts