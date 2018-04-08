CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live Streaming: India 2-1 Wales in third quarter

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live streaming: India face Wales at Gold Coast. (PTI) CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live streaming: India face Wales at Gold Coast. (PTI)

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live: It has been not been a good start for India in Men’s Hockey in Commonwealth Games 2018 after they drew 2-2 against arch-rivals Pakistan. The goal in the last second of the match saw them giving away their 2-0 lead to end up with a draw. Now, in another Group B fixture, India clash against Wales on Sunday. On paper, it is expected to be tougher competition for India, as compared to Pakistan, but they would hope they can get start off their winning run in the Gold Coast.

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Wales Hockey Live Streaming: India vs Wales Hockey clash on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming of India vs Wales match on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.