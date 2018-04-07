CWG 2018, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score, Live Streaming: India 2-0 Pakistan in third quarter

CWG 2018 Live score, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: For sports fans all around the world, India’s clash against Pakistan is a mouthwatering treat on offer. The bitter rivals will clash in Men’s Hockey on the third day of Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. It will be India’s first match at the multi-sport event this year, and the side led by coach Sjoerd Marijne will hope to start on a winning note, especially against the arch-rivals. In the past couple of years, India have dominated against their neighbours in the sport, but, in sports, anything can happen on any given day, and Pakistan would be keen to turn the tables on their opponents at Gold Coast.
India win a PC early in third quarter. Rupinder Pal Singh gets a shot on and there is a deflection on his shot. Chance goes to waste and the scoreline remains unaffected
India lead Pakistan 2-0 as the third quarter gets underway. Chance for India to regain the momentum they had in the early part of the second quarter. Or can Pakistan keep things the same way?
India lead Pakistan 2-0 at half time with goals from Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. Dilpreet scored from a field goal and Harmanpreet on a penalty corner. India looked better at the start of the second quarter but have weathered plenty of Pakistan attack in the second part. But at the break, they're ahead with plenty of help from the wall in PR Sreejesh
Third PC for Pakistan in matter of few seconds. Decent strike with some variation. Shot/pass to a vacant Pakistan player right in front of the goal. Gets a shot on and it is blocked, clearance is straight to a Pakistan player who gets a shot on but Sreejesh gets down low quickly to save the chance. Lovely defending work by India.
First PC of the game for Pakistan. Can they make it out? Abu Mahmood gets the shot on and it is blocked at the line. Pakistan think there is a foot right at the end and want another PC. Reviewed. PC once again for Pakistan. Another attempt and this one is blocked and cleared away. Smart defending by India
India looking far superior than Pakistan while going forward. Rupinder Pal Singh skipping past two Pakistan players with ease despite running the ball away from him.
Akashdeep Singh and Muhammad Faisal Qadir involved in some afters here. Referee has none of it as the two players go after each other. Bit of a scuffle before the teammates intervene to draw sense. Referee, rightly, sends the two out to cool themselves down
Third penalty corner of the game and this time India score! Lovely strike by Harmanpreet Singh and it beats the Pakistan keeper with ease. Pakistan opt to review but the ball had left the circle after the grab. No reason to reverse the decision. INDIA 2-0 PAKISTAN
Second penalty corner of the game for India and Harmanpreet Singh has a crack at it. Another one missed by India. But the resultant attack continues to bring another PC
Roelant Oltmans captured on TV with his tactics: "Keep doing the same thing you're doing but just push a little more, play a bit deeper". Let's see if it results in anything. Second quarter underway, India 1-0 Pakistan. Right at the start, Muhammad Atiq gets a yellow card and that gives India chance to make most of a man advantage
India's first PC of the match. Rupinder Pal Singh sets himself up, goes for the top right post of the goal but it goes over. Nicely contact but a bit too much in the end.
On the return, Pakistan hit the crossbar. With little room and angle to work with, beautiful stuff by Pakistan to get the shot going and it has hit the crossbar and gone over. Nervous moment for Indian defence.
GOAL! INDIA LEAD 1-0! India take the lead in the closing stages of the first quarter. Superb counter attack. SV Sunil with a lovely pass across the face of the goal and Dilpreet Singh is on hand at the far post to hammer the ball home. Plenty of space being given out by Pakistan defence and India make the most of it.
India reduced to ten men for two minutes with under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. Sumit asked to sit down by the referee
India with bright start in the opening quarter. Mandeep Singh with decent run into the final third but unable to penetrate the Pakistan defence. The two teams just taking a measure of each other for the first five minutes
We're underway! India vs Pakistan to get the Men's Hockey campaign underway. Former India coach Roelant Oltmans' presence could be a vital add for Pakistan. Will that prove decisive in turning around the poor results of the past?
CHEER FOR INDIA AT CWG! Plenty of fans are in the crowd to cheer for India as they get ready to take on Pakistan in Men's Hockey at Commonwealth Games 2018.
Here is the Starting XI of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will take on Pakistan in their highly anticipated encounter against Pakistan in the 21st Commonwealth Games 2018
India's Men's Hockey team has already reached the dugout for their opening contest against Pakistan. The match is about to start in 25 minutes, and Indian team looks prepared to go on!
Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games! It is Day 3, India already have bagged a gold medal and for a third straight day, India have a sublime start. Can it get better? Ofcourse, a win against Pakistan would be a massive booster. In the recent past, India have thrashed and overpowered Pakistan but this time things are different.