CWG 2018, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score, Live Streaming: India 2-0 Pakistan in third quarter

CWG 2018, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score and Streaming: Catch all the Live scores and updates as India take on Pakistan at Gold Coast in Men's Hockey.

CWG 2018: India vs Pakistan Hockey Live CWG 2018 Live score, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: India will face Pakistan in their opening game.

CWG 2018 Live score, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: For sports fans all around the world, India’s clash against Pakistan is a mouthwatering treat on offer. The bitter rivals will clash in Men’s Hockey on the third day of Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. It will be India’s first match at the multi-sport event this year, and the side led by coach Sjoerd Marijne will hope to start on a winning note, especially against the arch-rivals. In the past couple of years, India have dominated against their neighbours in the sport, but, in sports, anything can happen on any given day, and Pakistan would be keen to turn the tables on their opponents at Gold Coast.

CWG 2018 Live score, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan Hockey clash on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming of India vs Pakistan match on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score and Updates:

  1. 10:57AM
    07 Apr, 18
    PENALTY CORNER

    India win a PC early in third quarter. Rupinder Pal Singh gets a shot on and there is a deflection on his shot. Chance goes to waste and the scoreline remains unaffected

  2. 10:57AM
    07 Apr, 18
    Third quarter underway

    India lead Pakistan 2-0 as the third quarter gets underway. Chance for India to regain the momentum they had in the early part of the second quarter. Or can Pakistan keep things the same way? 

  3. 10:44AM
    07 Apr, 18
    HALF TIME!

    India lead Pakistan 2-0 at half time with goals from Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. Dilpreet scored from a field goal and Harmanpreet on a penalty corner. India looked better at the start of the second quarter but have weathered plenty of Pakistan attack in the second part. But at the break, they're ahead with plenty of help from the wall in PR Sreejesh

  4. 10:40AM
    07 Apr, 18
    PAKISTAN PENALTY CORNER

    Third PC for Pakistan in matter of few seconds. Decent strike with some variation. Shot/pass to a vacant Pakistan player right in front of the goal. Gets a shot on and it is blocked, clearance is straight to a Pakistan player who gets a shot on but Sreejesh gets down low quickly to save the chance. Lovely defending work by India. 

  5. 10:37AM
    07 Apr, 18
    PAKISTAN PENALTY CORNER

    First PC of the game for Pakistan. Can they make it out? Abu Mahmood gets the shot on and it is blocked at the line. Pakistan think there is a foot right at the end and want another PC. Reviewed. PC once again for Pakistan. Another attempt and this one is blocked and cleared away. Smart defending by India

  6. 10:35AM
    07 Apr, 18
    India dominating

    India looking far superior than Pakistan while going forward. Rupinder Pal Singh skipping past two Pakistan players with ease despite running the ball away from him. 

  7. 10:32AM
    07 Apr, 18
    YELLOW CARDS!

    Akashdeep Singh and Muhammad Faisal Qadir involved in some afters here. Referee has none of it as the two players go after each other. Bit of a scuffle before the teammates intervene to draw sense. Referee, rightly, sends the two out to cool themselves down

  8. 10:29AM
    07 Apr, 18
    INDIA SCORE!

    Third penalty corner of the game and this time India score! Lovely strike by Harmanpreet Singh and it beats the Pakistan keeper with ease. Pakistan opt to review but the ball had left the circle after the grab. No reason to reverse the decision. INDIA 2-0 PAKISTAN

  9. 10:27AM
    07 Apr, 18
    PENALTY CORNER!

    Second penalty corner of the game for India and Harmanpreet Singh has a crack at it. Another one missed by India. But the resultant attack continues to bring another PC

  10. 10:22AM
    07 Apr, 18
    Oltmans coaching

    Roelant Oltmans captured on TV with his tactics: "Keep doing the same thing you're doing but just push a little more, play a bit deeper". Let's see if it results in anything. Second quarter underway, India 1-0 Pakistan. Right at the start, Muhammad Atiq gets a yellow card and that gives India chance to make most of a man advantage

  11. 10:19AM
    07 Apr, 18
    PENALTY CORNER!

    India's first PC of the match. Rupinder Pal Singh sets himself up, goes for the top right post of the goal but it goes over. Nicely contact but a bit too much in the end. 

  12. 10:17AM
    07 Apr, 18
    CROSSBAR!

    On the return, Pakistan hit the crossbar. With little room and angle to work with, beautiful stuff by Pakistan to get the shot going and it has hit the crossbar and gone over. Nervous moment for Indian defence. 

  13. 10:16AM
    07 Apr, 18
    INDIA 1-0 PAKISTAN!

    GOAL! INDIA LEAD 1-0! India take the lead in the closing stages of the first quarter. Superb counter attack. SV Sunil with a lovely pass across the face of the goal and Dilpreet Singh is on hand at the far post to hammer the ball home. Plenty of space being given out by Pakistan defence and India make the most of it. 

  14. 10:12AM
    07 Apr, 18
    GREEN CARD!

    India reduced to ten men for two minutes with under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. Sumit asked to sit down by the referee

  15. 10:09AM
    07 Apr, 18
    India start strongly

    India with bright start in the opening quarter. Mandeep Singh with decent run into the final third but unable to penetrate the Pakistan defence. The two teams just taking a measure of each other for the first five minutes

  16. 10:04AM
    07 Apr, 18
    PUSHOFF!

    We're underway! India vs Pakistan to get the Men's Hockey campaign underway. Former India coach Roelant Oltmans' presence could be a vital add for Pakistan. Will that prove decisive in turning around the poor results of the past? 

  18. 9:50AM
    07 Apr, 18
    India's starting line-up

    Here is the Starting XI of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will take on Pakistan in their highly anticipated encounter against Pakistan in the 21st Commonwealth Games 2018

  19. 9:49AM
    07 Apr, 18
    INDIA IS READY!

    India's Men's Hockey team has already reached the dugout for their opening contest against Pakistan. The match is about to start in 25 minutes, and Indian team looks prepared to go on!

  20. 9:36AM
    07 Apr, 18
    India vs Pakistan Live Hockey

    Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games! It is Day 3, India already have bagged a gold medal and for a third straight day, India have a sublime start. Can it get better? Ofcourse, a win against Pakistan would be a massive booster. In the recent past, India have thrashed and overpowered Pakistan but this time things are different. 

