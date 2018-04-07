CWG 2018, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score, Live Streaming: India 2-0 Pakistan in third quarter

CWG 2018 Live score, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: India will face Pakistan in their opening game. CWG 2018 Live score, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: India will face Pakistan in their opening game.

CWG 2018 Live score, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: For sports fans all around the world, India’s clash against Pakistan is a mouthwatering treat on offer. The bitter rivals will clash in Men’s Hockey on the third day of Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. It will be India’s first match at the multi-sport event this year, and the side led by coach Sjoerd Marijne will hope to start on a winning note, especially against the arch-rivals. In the past couple of years, India have dominated against their neighbours in the sport, but, in sports, anything can happen on any given day, and Pakistan would be keen to turn the tables on their opponents at Gold Coast.

CWG 2018 Live score, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan Hockey clash on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming of India vs Pakistan match on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

