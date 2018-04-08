CWG 2018, India vs Pakistan: Defensive India pay the penalty, let Pakistan off the hook with 2-2 draw

It split the Indian defence open and errors started to creep in. (Source: Hockey India) It split the Indian defence open and errors started to creep in. (Source: Hockey India)

Eulogies were being prepared. Of a team that was once mesmerizing. Players who were stylish in those green shirts and green fields — the new, blue-coloured turf might as well be a reflection of how they were now feeling. And a rivalry that was on the decline.

Pakistan were a finished force, it was being argued. And the India-Pakistan match was no longer an emotive encounter, they declared. The lone Pakistani fan, a doctor, in a crowd of 5,000 who were getting roasted in this roofless, yet elegant, Gold Coast Hockey Centre was facing a barrage of questions.

“Inshallah, we will win 5-2 and prove you all wrong,” he bantered with a crowd that was a mix of Australians, South Africans and Indians. But as Pakistan coach Roelant Oltmans keeps on telling his players, who too hope for a divine intervention before they step on the field: “Eventually, you have to do it yourself.”

And sadly, from Pakistan’s point of view, that wasn’t happening. The Green Shirts began as they were expected to play. And India were dominant as many predicted, including Oltmans. It took less than a minute to spot the gulf between the two teams: Indians were thorough, their passes landing right at the teammate’s stick whereas Pakistan were bumbling away. They would attempt to find a teammate with their passes but the ball would go towards the ball boys instead.

Technique was just one part. SV Sunil showed just how good India were physically too. In the 13th minute, with a Pakistani midfielder shadowing him, he casually picked the ball in the midfield.

And before his marker could even look up, Sunil dashed forward. His marker unable to keep up the pace, Sunil played the ball to the left, where he found young forward Dilpreet Singh free inside the ‘D’.

Dilpreet took a couple of touches, and calmly slotted the ball past Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt. Seven minutes later, India earned a penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick doubled the lead. Pakistan looked rattled – on the field and in the stand. “5-2 eh, doctor?” an Australian lady in the stand poked fun at the Pakistan fan.

By now, the die-hard in him had made way for the cynic. He explained how corruption, politics and lack of resources had contributed to the downfall of Pakistani hockey.

It has reflected in the results as well. Saturday’s match was the eighth time the two sides were meeting since April 2016. The seven previous games had ended with an Indian win – with the last four finishing 4-0, 3-1, 6-1 and 7-1 in India’s favour and Pakistan now feared a similar scoreline.

It was an indication of how much India had improved and the depths Pakistan had fallen – lacking style and skill and possessing abysmal fitness levels. One thing, though, that they do no lack is grit. With nothing to lose, Pakistan came out in the second half with a little more determination. No freebies would be granted anymore – if India wanted to score goals, they’d have to earn it.

Oltmans is credited with making India a strong team defensively, ensuring that the players maintain structure so that the opposition does not find easy gaps at the back. In the second half, he used that strategy against his former team and its impact was instant.

India, who rely on quick, short passes, were not able to find space and even though they enjoyed a higher percentage of possession, they were being frustrated by a stubborn Pakistani defence.

So as they often do in such situations, India ditched their game plan. The players were now individualistic, indulging in long runs which were easily intercepted. In those turnovers, Pakistan would play the ball long. “We wanted to put the ball in Indian half quickly, so that strategy worked,” Oltmans said.

It split the Indian defence open and errors started to creep in. Pakistan were rewarded in the 39th minute when Muhammad Irfan Junior got behind goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to tap in a cross.

Suddenly, Pakistan were a different side compared to the one that has been masquerading as a hockey team for the last two years. They piled on the pressure in search of the equalizer, as India were pushed deep in their own half. The ‘oh Pakistan’ groans had turned to ‘go Pakistan’ cheers, as they kept on knocking at India’s doors. But India made Pakistan look better than they actually were by getting into the defensive mindset.

They couldn’t manage a single shot on goal in the whole of second half, apart from one disallowed goal, while Sreejesh was forced to make a string of saves, including one in the final minute from a penalty corner. The ball was deflected out of play and the hooter had already sounded so Sreejesh started celebrating, assuming the match was over.

Another penalty corner

However, Pakistan asked for a referral and the TV umpire controversially awarded them their eighth penalty corner of the match.

This time, they made it count. Ali Mubashar sent his drag-flick low towards Sreejesh’s right, giving the Indian keeper no chance. Against all expectations, Pakistan had stolen a point.

India’s coach Sjoerd Marijne said this wasn’t a team he’d coached for the last five months. “I couldn’t recognize these players,” Marijne said.

It was a tough result for India to swallow. But not the one that makes them a bad team overnight. Neither does it propel Pakistan to a higher level. It reinforces one point, though. The eulogies can wait — on Pakistan, and the fading rivalry between the neighbours.

