CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team Badminton Final Live Streaming: Ponappa/Satwik win mixed-doubles to give India 1-0 lead

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton final Live Streaming: India are competing for the gold medal. (Source: Reuters) CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton final Live Streaming: India are competing for the gold medal. (Source: Reuters)

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton Live: India will compete against Malaysia in mixed-team badminton final at Commonwealth Games 2018 on Day 5 in Gold Coast. India have been in tremendous form in the competition so far, defeating Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Scotland in the group stages by 5-0 to make it to the quarterfinals. In quarters, India took on Mauritius and went on to continue their unbeaten streak. A 3-0 victory over their opponents took them to the semifinal. In semis, they lost their men’s doubles match but remained strong to defeat Singapore 3-1 to enter the final. Malaysia, who have entered into the final after defeating England, will be a tough task at hand.

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton Live Streaming: India vs Malaysia mixed-team badminton final on Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of mixed-team badminton event on Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.