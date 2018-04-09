Presents Latest News
CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team Badminton Final Live Streaming: Ponappa/Satwik win mixed-doubles to give India 1-0 lead

CWG 2018 Live Score, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton final Live: India will take on Malaysia in the mixed-team badminton event final at Commonwealth Games 2018.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 9, 2018 2:12:32 pm
Commonwealth Games 2018 Live CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton final Live Streaming: India are competing for the gold medal. (Source: Reuters)

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton Live: India will compete against Malaysia in mixed-team badminton final at Commonwealth Games 2018 on Day 5 in Gold Coast. India have been in tremendous form in the competition so far, defeating Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Scotland in the group stages by 5-0 to make it to the quarterfinals. In quarters, India took on Mauritius and went on to continue their unbeaten streak. A 3-0 victory over their opponents took them to the semifinal. In semis, they lost their men’s doubles match but remained strong to defeat Singapore 3-1 to enter the final. Malaysia, who have entered into the final after defeating England, will be a tough task at hand.

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton Live Streaming: India vs Malaysia mixed-team badminton final on Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of mixed-team badminton event on Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton Live:

14:12 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India win mixed-doubles, take 1-0 lead

And Ashwini-Satwik did it! What a match, what a super super-intense decider. India win the mixed -doubles match 21-14, 21-14, 21-15 to take 1-0 lead in the final.

14:11 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Game point

India look all set to take 1-0 lead as they are a point away from winning the first match. 

14:07 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India 17-13 Malaysia

The Malaysians look clueless as Ashwini-Satwik started ruling the court. India leading the decider 17-13. 

14:05 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India getting in their element

India have found their way! What a comeback. India take a three-point lead as they get into their element. Ashwini-Satwik need to maintain their lead now.

14:04 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India with two point lead

A roar from the crowd as India take another point to take a two-point lead. Ashwini is seen constantly guiding Satwik after every point.

14:03 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India take lead

Finally! India take lead for the first time in the decider. India leading Malaysia 13-12 in the third game. 

14:02 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
'Stay calm'

After India win a crucial point, Ashwini is seen telling her partner Satwik to stay calm. India bridge the gap as they trail Malaysia 12-11.

13:59 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Mid-game interval

India go into the mid-game interval trailing Malaysia 11-7 in a super-intense mixed-doubles decider

13:57 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India win a point

India working really hard to steal the game back from Malaysia. Goa smashes her racket in frustration as Malaysia lose a point.

13:55 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
What-a-smash

Soon Chan falls while taking a smash from Satwik as India earn a crucial point. The coaches look as intense as the match. 

13:51 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Intense decider

Like Parupalli Kashyap says, it is an intense decider with Malaysia leading India 5-3. 

13:49 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India lose second game

India lose 21-15 to Malaysia, who turn the table to their advantage completely in the second game. Ashwini-Satwik to go into the decider after match poised at 1-1 

13:44 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Game point

Malaysia are a point away from winning the game as India trail by six points. Looks tough for India as the match is set to go into the third game.

13:43 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India reduce gap

India getting in their element again but is it too late to win the second game. India 13-19 Malaysia

13:40 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India trails by seven points

Malaysia earns a point after the other as they make sure that they do not make mistakes like they did in the first game. India trailing Malaysia by seven points. India 10-17Malaysia

13:36 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Mid-game interval

Ashwini-Satwik go into the mid-game interval trailing Malaysia by four points in an intense match at Carrara Sports Arena. India need to step up in order to turn the tables to their advantage.

13:33 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India comeback

India attempts a comeback as they win two points consecutively and reduce the gap against Malaysia to two points. Let us see who goes into the mixed-game interval with a lead.

13:31 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Malaysia earn another point

An intense rally ended with India losing another point as Malaysia pull up their game in the mixed-doubles. What an intense match!

13:29 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Bad coordination by India

Not a good sign. Lack of coordination between partners Ashwini-Satwik as silly errors make them lose crucial points. India trail by four points.

13:27 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India trail in second game

Intense second game of the mixed-doubles underway as India trail 5-3 to Malaysia. The Malaysians have stepped up their game and avoiding errors.

13:26 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Fun fact

Malaysia are three-time as well as defending champions of the mixed-team event while India have never won a gold in the event. Are we going to create history today?

13:24 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Ashwini-Satwik win first game

India's Ashwini-Satwik win the first game of mixed-doubles 21-14 against Malaysia's Peng Soon-Liu Ying

13:20 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Amazing crowd

The crowd is simply fabulous today as Ashwini-Satwik look comfortable with a 7-point lead against Malaysia in mixed-doubles. 

13:16 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Errors by Malaysia

Multiple errors from the Malaysian side helps India earn points. India lead in the first game of mixed doubles 15-10.

13:14 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Interesting fact

Here is an interesting fact. India's badminton coach  Tan Kim Her is a Malaysian. At the start of the tournament, he had hoped that India reach final and face Malaysia for the supreme glory.

13:12 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Mid-game break

India go into the mid-game break with a lead of four points in mixed-doubles. Ashwini-Satwik need to maintain the lead now.

13:10 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India take lead

A confident start from India as they take a 8-5 lead against Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying as excited crowd scream India's name to keep Satwik-Ashwini motivated.

12:57 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Mixed doubles

Satwik Rankireddy amd Ashwini Ponnappa are the first to go as India take on Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia in mixed doubles.

12:52 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
India vs Malaysia Live

India mixed-team have looked very impressive in Gold Coast so far. The side have blanked the opposition 5-0 in the group stages before winning 3-0 and 3-1 in the quarters and semis respectively. But Malaysia could be a different proposition altogether. With Lee Chong Wei in their midst, the men's singles contest between him and Kidambi Srikanth would be most sought after. 

India have been in an absolutely dominant form on their way to the mixed-team badminton final against Malaysia at Commonwealth Games 2018. India have only lost one match so far, a men's doubles match against Singapore. Can India win the gold?
