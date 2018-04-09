CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team Badminton Final Live Streaming: Ponappa/Satwik win mixed-doubles to give India 1-0 lead

CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton Live: India will compete against Malaysia in mixed-team badminton final at Commonwealth Games 2018 on Day 5 in Gold Coast. India have been in tremendous form in the competition so far, defeating Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Scotland in the group stages by 5-0 to make it to the quarterfinals. In quarters, India took on Mauritius and went on to continue their unbeaten streak. A 3-0 victory over their opponents took them to the semifinal. In semis, they lost their men’s doubles match but remained strong to defeat Singapore 3-1 to enter the final. Malaysia, who have entered into the final after defeating England, will be a tough task at hand.
CWG 2018 Live, India vs Malaysia Mixed-team badminton Live Streaming: India vs Malaysia mixed-team badminton final on Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of mixed-team badminton event on Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Highlights
India win mixed-doubles, take 1-0 lead
And Ashwini-Satwik did it! What a match, what a super super-intense decider. India win the mixed -doubles match 21-14, 21-14, 21-15 to take 1-0 lead in the final.
India lose second game
India lose 21-15 to Malaysia, who turn the table to their advantage completely in the second game. Ashwini-Satwik to go into the decider after match poised at 1-1
Ashwini-Satwik win first game
India's Ashwini-Satwik win the first game of mixed-doubles 21-14 against Malaysia's Peng Soon-Liu Ying
Mixed doubles
Satwik Rankireddy amd Ashwini Ponnappa are the first to go as India take on Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia in mixed doubles.
India vs Malaysia Live
India mixed-team have looked very impressive in Gold Coast so far. The side have blanked the opposition 5-0 in the group stages before winning 3-0 and 3-1 in the quarters and semis respectively. But Malaysia could be a different proposition altogether. With Lee Chong Wei in their midst, the men's singles contest between him and Kidambi Srikanth would be most sought after.
And Ashwini-Satwik did it! What a match, what a super super-intense decider. India win the mixed -doubles match 21-14, 21-14, 21-15 to take 1-0 lead in the final.
India look all set to take 1-0 lead as they are a point away from winning the first match.
The Malaysians look clueless as Ashwini-Satwik started ruling the court. India leading the decider 17-13.
India have found their way! What a comeback. India take a three-point lead as they get into their element. Ashwini-Satwik need to maintain their lead now.
A roar from the crowd as India take another point to take a two-point lead. Ashwini is seen constantly guiding Satwik after every point.
Finally! India take lead for the first time in the decider. India leading Malaysia 13-12 in the third game.
After India win a crucial point, Ashwini is seen telling her partner Satwik to stay calm. India bridge the gap as they trail Malaysia 12-11.
India go into the mid-game interval trailing Malaysia 11-7 in a super-intense mixed-doubles decider
India working really hard to steal the game back from Malaysia. Goa smashes her racket in frustration as Malaysia lose a point.
Soon Chan falls while taking a smash from Satwik as India earn a crucial point. The coaches look as intense as the match.
Like Parupalli Kashyap says, it is an intense decider with Malaysia leading India 5-3.
India lose 21-15 to Malaysia, who turn the table to their advantage completely in the second game. Ashwini-Satwik to go into the decider after match poised at 1-1
Malaysia are a point away from winning the game as India trail by six points. Looks tough for India as the match is set to go into the third game.
India getting in their element again but is it too late to win the second game. India 13-19 Malaysia
Malaysia earns a point after the other as they make sure that they do not make mistakes like they did in the first game. India trailing Malaysia by seven points. India 10-17Malaysia
Ashwini-Satwik go into the mid-game interval trailing Malaysia by four points in an intense match at Carrara Sports Arena. India need to step up in order to turn the tables to their advantage.
India attempts a comeback as they win two points consecutively and reduce the gap against Malaysia to two points. Let us see who goes into the mixed-game interval with a lead.
An intense rally ended with India losing another point as Malaysia pull up their game in the mixed-doubles. What an intense match!
Not a good sign. Lack of coordination between partners Ashwini-Satwik as silly errors make them lose crucial points. India trail by four points.
Intense second game of the mixed-doubles underway as India trail 5-3 to Malaysia. The Malaysians have stepped up their game and avoiding errors.
Malaysia are three-time as well as defending champions of the mixed-team event while India have never won a gold in the event. Are we going to create history today?
India's Ashwini-Satwik win the first game of mixed-doubles 21-14 against Malaysia's Peng Soon-Liu Ying
The crowd is simply fabulous today as Ashwini-Satwik look comfortable with a 7-point lead against Malaysia in mixed-doubles.
Multiple errors from the Malaysian side helps India earn points. India lead in the first game of mixed doubles 15-10.
Here is an interesting fact. India's badminton coach Tan Kim Her is a Malaysian. At the start of the tournament, he had hoped that India reach final and face Malaysia for the supreme glory.
India go into the mid-game break with a lead of four points in mixed-doubles. Ashwini-Satwik need to maintain the lead now.
A confident start from India as they take a 8-5 lead against Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying as excited crowd scream India's name to keep Satwik-Ashwini motivated.
Satwik Rankireddy amd Ashwini Ponnappa are the first to go as India take on Chan Peng Soon & Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia in mixed doubles.
India mixed-team have looked very impressive in Gold Coast so far. The side have blanked the opposition 5-0 in the group stages before winning 3-0 and 3-1 in the quarters and semis respectively. But Malaysia could be a different proposition altogether. With Lee Chong Wei in their midst, the men's singles contest between him and Kidambi Srikanth would be most sought after.