Commonwealth Games 2018: India thrash Sri Lanka 5-0 in mixed-team badminton

India got off to a flying start in badminton on Thursday after thrashing Sri Lanka in mixed-team event by 5-0. The strong Indian contingent, that was without the Rio Olympics silver medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu, who picked up an ankle sprain a week before the Games, went on to establish absolute dominance as they won in all the five competitions. It was the 2012 London Olympics Bronze medal winning star Saina Nehwal, though, who emerged as the show stealer.

The 28-year old went on to defeat Sri Lanka’s Madhushika Dilrukshi by 21-8, 21-4 to win the women’s singles competition for India. The shuttler looked in absolute control as she delivered stunning smashes and drop shots on her way to the win. World No. 2 Kidambi Srikanth too had an easy task of getting past Niluka Karunaratne, as he picked up 21-16, 21-10 victory against the Sri Lankan.

India had an early scare at the start with Sachin Dias and Thilini Pramodika Henahewa taking the mixed doubles match against Pranaav Chopra and Ruthvika Gadde down to the very last minute. The Indian duo dropped the second game and then continued to drop points in the final game before a late surge put them ahead of the Sri Lankan pair and they picked up 21-15, 19-21, 22-20 win for India.

In the women’s doubles, Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa and Kavidi Sirimannage could not find any answer to the power and speed of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy and the duo lost 21-12, 21-14 in women’s doubles competition. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty picked up India’s fifth win against Buwaneka Goonethulleka and Dinuka Karunaratna in men’s doubles by 21-17, 21-14.

India will compete against Pakistan in the mixed-team badminton event on Thursday afternoon.

